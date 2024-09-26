Itanagar

Arunachal: RGU Joins ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’ with Street Plays on Waste Management

The street play was performed at two locations: near the Social Science building block at RGU and the Doimukh main market.

ITANAGAR-   In alignment with the national mission ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) has proactively promoted cleanliness and environmental responsibility. The university’s Department of Psychology and Department of Social Work collaboratively organized a street play to raise awareness about solid waste management.

The initiative, undertaken under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, witnessed enthusiastic participation from undergraduate students in their 1st semester. The street play was performed at two locations: near the Social Science building block at RGU and the Doimukh main market.

The play, which centered on the theme of “Solid Waste Management,” emphasized the importance of proper waste segregation at the household level. It showcased practical solutions to the growing issue of waste mismanagement, shedding light on the need for conscious efforts in maintaining cleanliness.

The event attracted a significant audience, with 80 attendees at RGU’s Social Science building and around 90 people, including local shopkeepers and passersby, pausing at Doimukh market to watch the performance. Even motorists halted to catch a glimpse of the powerful message being delivered.

The play concluded with a resonating slogan: “Hum Sabki Ek Bhisaal, Swacchta Humari Pahchaan”, encouraging a collective effort toward a cleaner environment.

Present to support and guide the students were Dr. Proshanto Kumar Saha, Head of the Department of Psychology, and Dr. Kaushalendra Pratap Singh, Head of the Department of Social Work. Alongside them were Dr. Kakali Goswami, Assistant Professor of Psychology, and Teaching Assistants from both departments. Their presence underscored the university’s commitment to fostering social responsibility and sustainable practices among the youth.

RGU’s participation in ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ sets a strong example of how educational institutions can play a pivotal role in addressing critical environmental issues.

