Arunachal: AFSPA extended in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts for 6 months

NEW DELHI- The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act ( AFSPA ) has been extended in three districts Tirap, Changlang and Longding and a few areas in Namsai district for 6 months.

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, under which an area is declared as “disturbed” for the convenience of security forces, has been extended in three districts in Arunachal Pradesh, and some areas in Namsai district for six more months after a review of the law and order situation in the two northeastern states.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said under the AFSPA, the central government had declared Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering Assam as ‘disturbed area’ with effect from April 1, 2024.

A further review of the law and order situation in Arunachal Pradesh has been undertaken, it said.

“Now, therefore, Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the state of Assam, are declared as ‘disturbed area’ under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2024 unless withdrawn earlier,” the notification said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier said the AFSPA has been removed in 70 per cent of areas in the northeastern states even though it is in force in Jammu and Kashmir. Shah had also said that the central government would consider revoking AFSPA in Jammu and Kashmir.

There have been demands from various organisations and individuals in Jammu Kashmir and northeastern states to revoke the AFSPA.