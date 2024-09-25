Arunachal: Governor highlights importance of hydropower dams in Siang River

BOLENG/ ALO – The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) during his visit to Siang and West Siang Districts highlighted the importance of hydropower dams in Siang River. He visited Siang and West Siang Districts on 25th September 2024.

The Governor addressed public meetings at Boleng and Aalo, the District Headquarters of Siang District and West Siang District. State Minister Ojing Tasing attended the meetings at Boleng.

He said that as China is constructing huge dams on the Tsangpho River, which flows into India as River Siang and ponding large volumes of water, which could threaten large tracts, causing extensive flooding in Siang District in Arunachal and Assam as well as. The hydropower project / dam in Siang District is a strategic need to negate Chinese designs.

The Governor said that deliberate surveys have been done using the latest technologies and every precautionary measure will be taken regarding the geological and ecological impact in the State.

He further said that the people affected by the dams could be adequately compensated by providing suitable settlements, which could be planned with modern amenities.

The Governor underscored that annual revenues earned from hydroelectric projects can transform the State to a developed State.

The Governor underscored the need to focus on education, health and infrastructure. He urged the people to contribute towards the development of the State and realize the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pushing forward the nation’s campaign for cleanliness, ‘Swachhatha Hi Seva’, he exhorted the people to actively participate in the mission. He suggested volunteers from villages to be skilled in first aid, hygiene and sanitation, who will work as first line in the health and cleanliness sector.

Commissioner (Health) Pawan Kumar Sain and Secretary to Governor, Darade Sharad Bhaskar, Government officials, Gaon Burahs and Panchayat leaders, and the people of Siang and West Siang District District were present in the meeting at Boleng and Aalo.

In his maiden visit to the districts, the Governor assessed the progress of various development initiatives and schemes from both the Central and State Governments. He stressed the importance of enhancing four key sectors: health, education, infrastructure, and tourism.

The Governor advised officials to venture out of their offices, engage with the community, inspect ongoing projects on-site, and leverage technology to monitor the progress of government schemes. He highlighted the value of technology and automation in improving project planning and execution.

The Governor suggested that by digitizing records, officials could better assess needs, analyze data, and swiftly address shortcomings. He added that automation would also pave the way for a paperless office environment.

Deputy Commissioner of Siang District PN Thungon, and Deputy Commissioner of West Siang District Ms Mamu Hage, along with Heads of Departments, briefed the Governor on the district’s developmental progress, sharing departmental initiatives as well as the challenges faced.