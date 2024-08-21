Arunachal: Governor participates in POCSO workshop

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) participated in the ‘One Day State Level Workshop on Model Guidelines with respect to Support Persons as per Section 39 of POCSO Act, 2012 in Arunachal Pradesh’ at Itanagar on 21st August 2024. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in collaboration with and Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights organised the workshop.

In his inaugural address, the Governor said that the children of Arunachal Pradesh deserve a future where they can grow up free from fear, with the opportunity to realize their full potential. He said that it is the collective responsibility of every citizen of the State to ensure that the children are protected from harm, and that those who seek to exploit or abuse them are brought to justice.

The Governor, while commending Deepak Nabam Living Home, Donyi Polo Mission and Oju Mission, urged upon the people to come together, as a State and as a community, to stop crimes against children in Arunachal Pradesh. He exhorted them to commit themselves to creating a safe, nurturing environment for every child, so that they can thrive and contribute to the rich tapestry of the State’s future.

The Governor, while expressing his pain about recent POCSO cases in Arunachal Pradesh said that it is the bounden duty of all the people of the State to prevent sexual offences being perpetrated on children in the State. He underscored that the duty implies social orientation, honest implementation of POCSO Act 2012/19 including related acts pertaining to juveniles, and focus on preventive methods, deterrent punishment to offenders and fullest cooperation from communities and citizens at large.

The Governor suggested that the stakeholders must raise awareness amongst parents, teachers and community leaders, tackle the root causes of child exploitation, ensure that every child has access to safe spaces, foster a culture of zero tolerance towards any form of violence against children and strengthen the legal framework for swift justice to deter offenders.

He also advised strengthening cyber protection for children, robust mechanisms for combating child trafficking and exploitation, ensuring accountability in child care institutions, fast-tracking child abuse cases and supporting victims and their families, while expressing his hope that the newly enacted criminal laws, i.e. BHARATIYA NYAYA SANHITA, BHARATIYA NAGARIK SURAKSHA SANHITA and BHARATIYA SAKSHYA ADHINIYAM will enable faster prosecutions while guaranteed protection to the children and even compensate the families appropriately.

The Governor emphasized a need to bring about a social change to encourage the concept of equality of sexes and provide the children with safe spaces to live, play and learn. He said that the problems are acute for poor and marginally deprived families. He further said that the State and Central Governments are providing numerous amenities and taking welfare measures in the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas’ as part of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.

The Governor released the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights calendar and pamphlet, that highlights the rights and responsibilities and ‘Good Touch Bad Touch’, which will be distributed to all the educational institutes of the State.

Ms. Preeti Bharadwaj Dalal, member, of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Smt Ratan Anya, Chairperson, Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and Smt Khoda Rakhi, Member Secretary, State Commission for Protection of Child Rights also spoke on the occasion.

Smt Kenjum Pakam, Chairperson of Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), Smt Mimum Tayeng, Secretary, Women and Child Development, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and Deputy Directors of School Education from all Districts, Panchayati members and Gaon Burahs participated in the workshop.