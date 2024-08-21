Arunachal: Banderdewa Police Busts Fake eILP Racket, Arrests Three Cybercafe Owners from Assam

NAHARLAGUN- In a significant breakthrough, Banderdewa Police, in collaboration with Assam Police, have dismantled a fake eILP (Electronic Inner Line Permit) racket and apprehended three individuals involved in the illegal issuance of fake eILPs to unauthorized entrants into Arunachal Pradesh, informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun.

The investigation began following a complaint lodged through the Circle Officer, Banderdewa, regarding the operation of a fake ILP racket facilitating illegal entry into Arunachal Pradesh. Acting on this complaint, Banderdewa Police conducted a detailed inquiry into the alleged activities. During the enquiry, the Circle Officer submitted a suspicious eILP issued in the names of Mulcha Munda and Uttam Munda from North Lakhimpur, Assam, purportedly issued by the Deputy Resident Commissioner (DRC), Tezpur.

Upon further verification, the DRC Tezpur confirmed that no such eILP had been approved for these individuals. This was subsequently corroborated by the State Nodal Officer for eILP, Department of IT and Communication, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, who also confirmed that the eILP in question was fraudulent.

As a result, a formal case was registered at Banderdewa Police Station on 10.08.2024, under FIR No. 50/2024 U/S 468/471 IPC. During the investigation, police traced the alleged fake eILP holders, Mulcha Munda and Uttam Munda. During their interrogation, they revealed that they had obtained the fake eILP from a cybercafe in Dejoo, Lakhimpur district, Assam.

Subsequently, on 16.08.2024, a joint operation by Banderdewa Police and Assam Police led to the arrest of the cybercafe owner, Diluwar Hussain (22), S/o Md Abdul Rahim, Village No. 2 Urang, PO – Dejoo, PS Lakhimpur (Assam). During the raid on his cybercafe, police seized a computer and other incriminating materials. During interrogation, Hussain admitted to generating fake eILPs for Mulcha Munda and Uttam Munda using free online applications.

Further investigation revealed that other cybercafes in the Dejoo area were also involved in issuing fake eILPs and offline ILPs. Acting on this information, Banderdewa Police, with the assistance of Assam Police, conducted additional raids in two different locations in Dejoo on 18.08.2024.

These operations resulted in the arrest of two more individuals from two shops identified as Ajibur Rehman (24), S/o Lt Jamal Uddin of Village No. 2 Urang Basti, PO-Dejoo, PS-Lakhimpur (Assam), and Sultan Saddik (24), S/o Sumsal Ali, Village Saiyabari, PO/PS Lakhimpur (Assam). Incriminating documents, including fake offline ILPs, fake eILPs, and computers were recovered from their possession. Further investigation on.

The police team involved in the operation comprised SDPO Naharlagun Sh Paul Jerang, OC PS Banderdewa Insp Kipa Hamak, SI Koj Tada, HC S K Jha, Ct Tade Bomdom, Ct Rinchin Tsering, Ct Udipta Gogoi and Ct Bharat Sonam, under the supervision of Sh Mihin Gambo, SP Naharlagun, ICR.