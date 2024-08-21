Arunachal: Man Arrested with Contraband Substances worth 70,000 in Naharlagun

NAHARLAGUN- Naharlagun Police arrested a man with Contraband Substances worth 70,000, informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun.

On 20/08/2024, information was received from reliable source regarding a youth consuming suspected contraband at the Naharlagun Helipad area. Acting on this information, a team comprising of Insp K Dev, OC PS Naharlagun, SI Niri Rama, Ct Debojit Borah, Ct Tape Hagging, and Ct Kento Samyor under supervision of SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo and SDPO Naharlagun Paul Jerang immediately proceeded to the location.

Upon arrival, the team apprehended one Md Saddam Hussain, a resident of Kehutoli village, Laluk, Lakhimpur, Assam, who was found consuming suspected contraband drugs. During interrogation, Saddam Hussain confessed to his addiction and disclosed that he had been purchasing drugs from a dealer named Md Ajibur Rahman, residing in Tigdo village, along the Yupia Road.

Given the possibility of the main peddler relocating and destroying evidence, the police team moved swiftly. Upon reaching Tigdo village and led by Saddam Hussain, the main peddler, Ajibur Rahman was apprehended while riding a TVS scooter on Yupia Road near his rented residence.

A thorough search of Rahman, led to the discovery of two vials containing suspected contraband drugs, weighing 2.6 grams, concealed inside a Gold Flake cigarette packet. Rahman subsequently led the police team to his rented room in Tigdo village, where a search revealed three tobacco containers containing suspected contraband drugs weighing a total of 43.2 grams, along with five empty plastic vials.

Accordingly, a criminal case under NDPS Act registered at Naharlagun Police Station and further investigation on.