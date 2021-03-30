Itanagar: IMC Mayor, Corporators Visit landslides and flood-prone areas

NAHARLAGUN- Continuing its survey and visit in Itanagar Municipal Jurisdiction (IMC), a team of corporators and IMC officials led by Mayor-IMC Tame Phassang today inspected landslides prone area, flood-prone areas, schools, and approach roads of the ward No. 13.

During the visit Mayor along with the corporators inspected the places like Puroik colony, Press Colony, Govt middle school Puroik Colony, Govt. Middle school Papunalh and other areas of ward No. 13.

Elaborating about his visit and inspection, Mayor Tame Phassang said ‘during the recent meeting with Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Dr BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu both have suggested the IMC to work genuinely and in the ground level by knowing the real grievances of the common people. We have decided to inspect and survey all the wards and principally those projects which are related to IMC will work on that preferably, said Mayor.

Some of the major issues are landslides, floods, and approach road in the IMC jurisdictions, moreover the monsoon is approaching so we have decided to visit every ward and make records of such problem so that a suitable solution would be shaped to solve the issues with time, he stated while adding that IMC may not solve the problems 100% but can assure that every possible help would be extended to the people of every wards.

Further reiterating his appeal, Mayor urged the denizens under IMC to cooperate with the corporation in its fight against the garbage. He said ‘unless we follow civic sense and accept capital as our own home, it will be challenging for us to make it cleanliness city, therefore we all have to join hands and start segregating the biodegradable and Non-biodegradable wastes from our home appealed Mayor Tame Phassang.

Besides, Mayor, Deputy Mayor -Biri Bassang, Corporators of Ward No- 13 Tamuk Tagiang, Ward No.4- Techi Mema,Ward No.-3, Gora Talang, Ward No.2-Yagam Jomoh,Ward No.6- Gyamar Taz,Ward No.-16 Tarh Achak, Ward. No.20- Arun Kipa Loram, Engineers of IMC, and others accompanied the inspection.