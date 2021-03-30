Arunachal: APCS officers of 2016 batch contribut Rs 1.60 lakhs to Longliang village fire vicitms

KHONSA- The APCS officers of 2016 batch have jointly contributed an amount of Rs. 1.60 lakhs for the families affected by the March 18 fire mishap at Longliang village under Lazu Circle in Tirap district.

The amount was handed over to Deputy Commissioner Tirap by DK Thungdok, EAC Lazu who is Chairman of the Fire Victims committee constituted by Deputy Commissioner Tirap along with Lim Modi officer, CO Borduria, on behalf of APCS 2016 batch for disbursal among the affected families.

The officers hoped that the contribution would bring some respite to the affected families during this hour of distress and crisis.

The contribution was done under the aegis of Project 37, a crowd funding initiative by the APCS officers of 2016 batch.