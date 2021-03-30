Arunachal: APSSB will bring out its annual calendar for recruitment examinations

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) today informed that it is working on bringing out its annual calendar for recruitment examinations.

The information was shared by APSSB secretary Santosh Kumar Rai during an interaction programme with media persons at the APSSB office, here today.

The Secretary hoped that once the proposed annual calendar is released, it will be highly beneficial for aspirants to plan their preparations in advance.

He also informed that their next priority will be conducting long pending examinations for already advertised posts including recruitment against district quota, and then they will concentrate on issuing advertisement for already listed vacant Grade C posts under various departments.

The Secretary informed that altogether about 1800 Grade C vacant posts have already been advertised for which examinations are to be held.

Speaking on the recent recruitment process for LDC, JSA etc, secretary Rai asserted that they have taken care of all aspects related to fair examination, transparency and merit.

He informed that with the conclusion of the recent recruitment examination, APSSB has set a benchmark for all other Indian states where SSB is functional.

The Secretary informed that with the recruitment process being charted out prior to actual examinations, the APSSB was able to complete the recruitment process in a “record time frame of one week” while also ensuring fairness and transparency.

He informed that to ensure transparency and fairness, the APSSB had appointed observers for all 11 districts where recent LDC, JSA etc recruitment examinations were conducted. Besides that, APSSB is also uploading OMR answer sheets, score sheets of candidates, etc in their web portal for transparency, added Rai.

“Due to the steps taken towards ensuring fair and transparent recruitment examinations, the number of RTI applications to APSSB seeking details has gone down drastically. It is because we are already uploading all relevant details and documents in our web portal for transparency,” he said.

The Secretary, however, expressed his disappointment over the number of aspirants clearing the skill test for recent LDC, JSA, record keeper, record clerk, and computer operator recruitment examination.

He informed that only 11 among the 225 candidates had successfully cleared the skill test. The Secretary informed that the vacant posts which were not filled will be carried forward to the next recruitment examination.