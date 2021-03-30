Arunachal: RGU conducts Orientation Cum- Job Opportunity for M. Phil and Ph. D Scholars

ITANAGAR- The Department of Anthropology, Rajiv Gandhi University conducted one day blended mode Orientation Program for M. Phil and Ph. D scholars on 30th March 2021.

Keeping in view the NEP 2020 which entails greater flexibility and more quality in the education system of India, the orientation programme primarily concerned with addressing the issue of research and job opportunities for department scholars.

The notion of sustainable development goal for which education and research remains important tool for the holistic development of the society and the nation is emphasized under the frame of NEP 2020.

Following the spirit and philosophy of NEP 2020, this one day orientation program attempted to provide an opportunity and space for intellectual rigor and veracity for the department scholars by engaging into academic deliberation and discussion.

The program was coordinated by Professor H Vokendro Singh, who also welcomed the gathering with introduction of the program; also the program was coordinated by Dr. Radhe Amung, department of Anthropology, RGU. The program was attended by eminent scholars from different parts of India as an invited resource persons.

While addressing the scholars in the first technical session, Prof. Gregory from Kannur University highlighted on different areas related to the job prospects of Anthropology. He also provided tips on skill development in the area of research.

Prof. T. Lhungdim from the department of Education, RGU gave his insights into the brief understanding of the NEP 2020 and also on many changes that has been included in research as well as in teaching arenas.

Adding on the deliberation as the chair of first technical session, Prof. Sarit Kumar Chaudhuri, HoD of department of Anthropology, RGU shared his concerns on the limitation of NEP 2020 with the proposal of discontinuation of M. Phil program in near future.

The program went further with the insightful deliberation of Prof. Prof. Kh.Narendra Singh, HoD Anthropology, Assam University in the second technical session. He emphasized on the applied aspect of Physical Anthropology in government and NGO sectors.

It was followed by Prof. Subho Roy, Kolkata University who spoke elaborately on the challenges faced by scholars while sending for publication and also suggested important tips for scholars in the line of publication.

Dr. Nitish Mondal, HoD, department of Anthropology, Sikkim University gave his deliberation on Anthropology and career Prospect.

At the ended, the program was concluded with vote of thanks proposed by Dr. L.P Monia, guest Assistant Professor, department of Anthropology, RGU.

The program was successfully conducted with the participation of almost all scholars in the department both in online and offline mode.