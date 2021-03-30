Arunachal: Govt orders probe on Bridge over Kumey river collapse , AARCA seeks action

ITANAGAR (By Pradeep Kumar )- The state government has taken serious exception on collapse of under construction Kumey Bridge on Gangte-Tali road as per report received from of Kra Daadi deputy commissioner. disclosed PWD commissioner Kaling Tayeng.

PWD chief engineer (CZ-A) was directed to inspect the bridge on March 29, while a departmental Inquiry under a superintending engineer has been ordered to find the causes of collapse and fix responsibility on official(s)/agency. The report is expected to be submitted within a week, he added.

Read This Also- Arunachal: Bridge over Kumey river on Yangte-Tali road in Kra daadi district collapse again

Terming the collapse of said Bridge for second time on March 28 evening as befitting example of Arunachal Pradesh as a ‘Land of Khushi Khushi’, All Arunachal Registered Contractors’ Association (AARCA) president Charu Deepak resented that such misuse of scarce resource by this fund poor state should not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The state government had sanctioned fund for second time at the initiative of Nyishi Elite Society (NES) so that the bridge would facilitate smooth communication to the remote Kra Daadi district, he said in a statement on Tuesday and regretted that crores of funds have been wasted probably due to technical fault in design.

Read This Also – Arunachal: Newly Constructed Bailey bridge over Kumey river collapse

Welcoming the probe ordered by the state government, he said that those involved irrespective of their positions should be placed under suspension immediately to facilitate a free and fair investigation to fix responsibility.

Terming the ongoing bridge as lifeline of the district, AARCA adviser Sangha Tagik appreciated NES and Chief Minister Pema Khandu for the fund sanction. In a statement, he hoped that those found guilty should be taken to task as present CM have zero toleranc against corruption.

Earllier the 280 feet single lane baily bridge was collapse in the month of Sept 2019 during the trial run before inauguration.

The bridge was under construction by PWD Tali division at an estimated cost of Rs 14 crore and after it collapse the state government has provided fund for rehabilitation and reconstruction and again it got collapsed on Sunday March 28.

Serious concern are being raised in social media on the way the bridge got collapse twice.