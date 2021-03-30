Arunachal: First ever Goan Burah/Burih conference of Adi belt held at Ayeng village

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The first ever 2 days Gaon Burah and Gaon Burih conference of Adi belt covering East Siang, Siang, Upper Siang, Lower Dibang Valley and Namsai districts started today at Ayeng village under Mebo Sub-Division here in East Siang district and the first day conference was attended by Dr. Kinny Singh, Dy. Commissioner, Pasighat as Chief Guest.

In today’s beginning of first day conference of HGBs and GBs of Adi belt, total of 254 delegates comprising Head Gaon Burahs, Gaon Burahs and Gaon Burihs attended with much enthusiasm and discussed about the common welfare of GBs besides how to discharge their duties with responsibilities on their shoulder.

The GB conference’s prime agenda of discussion included preservation of Adi Customary Laws/traditional culture across Adi belts, amendment act of the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) 1945 and preservation of forest and wildlife etc.

The conference of the GBs was chaired by Pelsem Tayeng, President, East Siang District Gaon Burah/Burih Association and the GBs submitted a memorandum to Dy. Commissioner, Pasighat during the conference appealing the district administration to allot a plot of land in Pasighat for construction of GBs office/HQ at Pasighat.

While appreciating the GBs for taking up social and environmental issues concerning issues like conservation of wildlife and other forest products, Dr. Kinny Singh, DC Pasighat said that she will look and examine into the proposal of allotment of land for the GB office at Pasighat.

“Gaon Burah institutions being complementary to each other with the District Administration, I will surely support them as much as I can. It was a positive development on the part of the GBs conference wherein they discussed the amendment of Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Act 1945 and protection of wildlife and forest”, added Dr. Singh.

The 2 day HGBs/GBs conference will conclude on Wednesday, 31st March.