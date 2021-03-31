Arunachal: East Siang District Women’s Football League 2021-22 concludes

PASIGHAT- The closing ceremony of East Siang District Women’s Football League 2021-22 was held Tuesday (30th March, 2021) in the august gathering of thousands of spectators.

The tournament is being organized by Doying Gumin Football Training Centre (DGFTC) in collaboration with Adi Bane Kebang Women Wing, ABKWW, East Siang with a “Theme – Women Empowerment, Dare to Shine” at Doying Gumin Football Training Centre (DGFTC), Playground.

The Tournament was started on 20th March to till 30th March 2021.

The tournament is being sponsored by Adi Bane Kebang Women Wing (ABKWW), East Siang.

All together 6 clubs were registered in the tournament, they were, all the way from Tezu i.e Tezu Town Club (TTC), Siang United Sporting Club (SUSC), Pasighat Football Club (PFC), Sanggo Football Club (SFC), Doying gumin College (DGC) & D.T.F.C.

The Final Match was played between Tezu Town Club (TTC) Vs Siang United Sporting Club where SUSC defeated TTC in tie breaker as the goal scored was 1-1 till full time.

The Highest Scorer of the league was awarded to Ms. Tina Apum of SUSC, Best Goalkeeper of the league awarded to Ms. Atimang Panyang of SUSC with a kitty of 7 goals in the league, Player of the league awarded to Ms. Bagenlu Kathak of TTC wearing jersey no. 2.

Kaling Moyong, MLA 38th East Assembly Constituency graced the occasion as Chief Guest. while Olen Rome, Zila Parishad Chairperson, East Siang District as Guest of Honour and Mrs Okiam Moyong Borang, Chief Councillor, Pasighat Municipal Council as Special Guest.

The organizing Committee also awarded all the Medical Teams, Official Referees, Adi Bane Kebang Women Wing, East Siang for sponsoring the legue and encourage the women through sports and to General Jamoh, President, DFA for the upliftment of women’s football in the district.

The final match was also attended by team DFA lead by President General Jamoh, DFA Member Zoon Darang, District Olympic President Tamat Gamoh, Vice President District Olympic Association Onya Padung, District Sports Officer In-charge Yajong Sitek, Former Football Players of East Siang district, Senior Citizens, Oyin Gao, Councillor, Asar Padun, Mandal President, Mirem Komut, Party Karyakartas, Mrs. Yalem Taga Burang, Chief Adviser, ABKWW cum Vice President, ST Mahila Morcha and Adi Bane Kebang Women Wing (ABKWW), East Siang.

The organizing Chairman in his vote of thanks appeals all the section of the society to encourage womens football in entire districts of Arunachal Pradesh, all the guest for sparing the time to attend the programme and most importantly Adi Bane Kebang Women Wing, General Jamoh and all the like minded people who were contributed for the successful conduct of the league.