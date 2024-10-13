Arunachal: 7th State Level Hangpan Dada tournament Concludes

NAMSAI- The 7th Edition of the State Level Hangpan Dada tournament wrapped up today with a vibrant closing ceremony attended by prominent dignitaries including Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, , Member of Parliament (East Arunachal) Tapir Gao, Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs, Kento Jini, MLA-Changlang South Hamjong Tangha, MLA-Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA-Pasighat East, Tapi Darang, ZPCs of the Eastern Parliament, DC & SP Namsai, Director Sports, Officer and Officials of Department of Sports and District Administration.

In his welcome address, Minister Kento Jini expressed gratitude to the gathered dignitaries and highlighted the significance of the tournament, celebrating the achievements of various teams.

He extended congratulations to the Tawang girls’ football team, who emerged victorious in the finals, as well as the Shi Yomi girls and Lohit boys’ teams for their successes in volleyball.

Guest of Honor Hamjong Tangha, HMLA, expressed gratitude to the current government for designating this year as the “Year of the Youth.”

He urged young people to engage more in sports as a proactive measure against the growing drug menace in the state, emphasizing that sports serve as a powerful tool for societal development.

Chief Guest Tapir Gao echoed this sentiment, recalling the traditional saying about the benefits of education versus the perils of neglecting sports. He underscored the necessity of separating sports from politics to ensure the integrity of athletic pursuits.

Deputy Commissioner of Namsai expressed appreciation to all involved in organizing the ten-day tournament, which concluded with a thrilling boys’ football final match between the host team Namsai and West Siang, where West Siang triumphed in a tense penalty shootout.

Following the final matches, a prize distribution ceremony celebrated the achievements of the winning teams. The winners and runners-up received cash prizes, with individual players also recognized for their exceptional performances. Winners List are as follows.

Volleyball Girls

Winner: Shi Yomi – Cash Prize of ₹2.00 Lakhs

Runner-Up: Namsai – Cash Prize of ₹1.00 Lakhs

Best Player: Monalisha Gogoi (Namsai) – Cash Prize of ₹10,000

Volleyball Boys

Winner: Lohit – Cash Prize of ₹2.00 Lakhs

Runner-Up: Papum Pare – Cash Prize of ₹1.00 Lakhs

Best Player: Baganso Seniya – Cash Prize of ₹10,000

Football Girls

Winner: Tawang – Cash Prize of ₹3.00 Lakhs

Runner-Up: East Kameng – Cash Prize of ₹2.00 Lakhs

Best Player: Tsering Doker (Tawang) – Cash Prize of ₹10,000

Football Boys