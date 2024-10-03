Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar confirmed contestants

MUMBAI– The Bollywood actress Chum Darang and Shilpa Shirodkar are poised to join the ranks of contestants in the Bigg Boss 18 house. Superstar Salman Khan is set to launch Bigg Boss 18 on Sunday, October 6.

Like every year, this year, there is curiosity about the contestants who would be locked inside the house. Chum Darang of Arunachal Pradesh is one of the contestant locked for the Big Boss 18.

Chum Darang who gained recognition for her role opposite Bhumi Pednekar in Badhaai Do represents another exciting addition to the Bigg Boss house.

Originally hailing from Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, Darang has also appeared in Pataal Lok and the Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. Although she is primarily known for her acting career, she also runs a café in her hometown of Pasighat. Furthermore, she holds several pageant titles, which adds to her multifaceted persona.

This development undoubtedly heightens the anticipation surrounding the forthcoming season of the immensely popular reality series. Hosted by the charismatic Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 18 is slated to premiere on Sunday, October 6.

Rohit Shetty officially introduced the first contestant, Nia Sharma, during the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. However, as more names surface, the buzz surrounding the show continues to grow.

Shilpa Shirodkar—a notable figure from the 1990s Bollywood period—gained recognition for her performances in films such as Gopi Kishan, Kishen Kanhaiya, Hum and Khuda Gawah. Now, she is poised to make her debut in reality television.

After an extended hiatus from the industry, Shirodkar re-emerged on the small screen in 2013 with the series Ek Mutthi Aasmaan. She is, however, also the elder sister of actress Namrata Shirodkar and sister-in-law to South Indian star Mahesh Babu.

Additional contestants confirmed for the show consist of Sara Khan and her spouse (the life coach, Afreen Khan), alongside television actors such as Alice Kaushik, Nyrraa Banerji, Shehzada Dhami, Chaahat Pandey, Muskan Bamne and Avinash Mishra. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 champion Karan Veer Mehra will also participate; furthermore, the viral content creator Hema Sharma, popularly referred to as “Viral Bhabhi” is set to join.

However, this lineup is quite impressive, although some fans may have expected other names. The show’s excitement continues to grow, but only time will tell how these contestants perform.