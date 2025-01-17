Naara-Aaba Mrs Arunachal Pageant 2nd Runner-up Mrs Gena Borang Perme receives warm reception back home in Pasighat and Ayeng village

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Mrs Gena Borang Perme, wife of Daniel Perme of Ayeng village under Mebo Sub-Division here in East Siang District, who was crowned 2nd Runner-Up in the recently concluded Naara-Aaba Mrs Arunachal contest at Itanagar, was given warm reception with flower garlanding with bouquets today at welcome gate of Pasighat by the members of Perme Kening Welfare Society (PKWS) with its Pasighat unit, women folks from Borang clan and representatives from Adi Baane Ane Kebang etc.

While receiving Mrs Gena Borang Perme with her husband Daniel Perme here at welcome gate of Pasighat today, PKWS General Secretary, Tokbom Perme said that, Gena made the entire community of PKWS and others proud by winning the title despite this attempt being her first one wherein she also won Mrs Talent and Mrs Popularity besides her 2nd Runner-up title crown. “We wish her best for the next and bigger aspirations and platforms, her achievements will inspire many others also which is a symbol of women empowerment in the society”, added Perme.

While back at home in Ayeng village also, the family members and other villagers gave a warm reception to Mrs Gena Borang Perme and Daniel Perme. The fellow villagers were happy and overjoyed at Gena’s winning the Mrs Arunachal contest and making the village proud.

While talking to North East Live, Mrs Gena Borang Perme said that she was overwhelmed by winning the Mrs Arunachal 2nd Runner-Up along with Mrs Talent and Mrs Popularity title. “It was my first attempt to participate in the contest, but despite my being a fresher I gave my best amidst the many fellow aspirants, some of whom were experienced in such contests before.

I made certain mistakes in the finale due to certain confusions; otherwise I would have been placed in the winner category or in the 1st Runner-up. But I am happy that I could win some titles and I will do better next time. I am also very thankful to all my supporters and family members, especially to my husband, Daniel Perme who stood by my side in my endeavor”, added Mrs Gena Borang Perme.

On the part of Daniel Perme, husband of Mrs Gena, he said that he is very happy over his wife winning the 2nd Runner-Up with other titles and added “my support to my wife will continue in whatever platforms she wants to try in future”. Daniel and Gena are parents of three sons with the eldest turning10 yrs, 2nd 5 years old and 3rd 1 year and 6 months old.

Meanwhile, Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng has also extended his best wishes to Mrs Gena Borang Perme and Daniel Perme for making the entire Mebo area proud by winning the title. “Congratulations, Mrs. Gena Borang Perme, on achieving the prestigious title of Mrs. Arunachal 2025 2nd Runners-Up.

This remarkable milestone is a testament to your grace, determination and dedication to inspiring others. Thank you for your kind courtesy call; it was a pleasure connecting with you. As a role model for many, I encourage you to continue being a torchbearer for women, empowering others to dream big and break barriers. Your journey is a source of pride for our community, and we look forward to seeing your future contributions to society. Wishing you continued success in all your endeavors”, said Oken Tayeng.

The 2025 Mrs. Arunachal pageant was the 13th edition of the Naara-Aaba Mrs. Arunachal pageant. The finale was held at the DK Convention Hall in Itanagar with Topin Ete, MLA 30th Aalo West as Chief Guest and Mrs Kenjum Pakam, Chairperson, Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women as Guest of Honour.

The winners in the pageant were: Mrs. Nabam Sumpi Nich from General Category winner from Keyi Panyor District, Dr. Yeshi Wangmu Monpa, First runner-up from West Kameng District, Mrs. Gena Borang Perme, Second runner-up from East Siang District, Mrs. Taba Yajo Bengia, Classic Category winner from Keyi Panyor District, Mrs. Antilu Gamreh, Classic Category winner from Anjaw District and Mrs. Taw Mana, Classic Category winner from Keyi Panyor District.