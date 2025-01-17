Arunachal SARAS Mela 2025: Empowering Rural Artisans and Strengthening Economies

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal SARAS Mela 2025, a vibrant celebration of rural talent and enterprise, is being organized by the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) from January 13th to January 22nd, 2025, at the DK Convention Center, Itanagar.

This event, part of the Ministry of Rural Development’s nationwide initiative, provides a unique platform for rural artisans and self-help groups (SHGs) across India to showcase and sell their products.

The fair was inaugurated by the Honourable Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, in the presence of various state government dignitaries.

Also Read- Bigg Boss 18 Finale Voting Process: How To Make Chum Darang, The Winner Of The Salman Khan Show

NABARD has extended its support to this initiative by providing grant assistance for the logistic support of 10 stalls out of total 54 stalls set up at the fair.

These stalls, representing various districts of Arunachal Pradesh, display a wide range of products, including handloom and handicraft items, value-added processed foods, and Geographical Indication (GI) products unique to the state.

Also Read- Arunachal: Chum Darang’s Fans Take out Road Rally Ahead Of Bigg Boss 18 Finale

Over the first four days, the cumulative sales at the Mela have reached an impressive Rs. 40 lakhs, reflecting the strong demand for rural products in urban markets. The SARAS Mela has proved to be a transformative event for rural artisans, especially women, offering them opportunities to:

Empower themselves economically and socially.

Strengthen the rural economy through direct market access.

Promote the “Vocal for Local” initiative, enhancing the visibility of indigenous products.

In addition to product sales, the Mela has also provided a stage for Arunachal’s talented youth to showcase their skills in activities like dancing, singing, and flower arranging, enriching the cultural fabric of the event.

Also Read- Bigg Boss 18: Arunachal Pradesh CM came in support of Chum Darang, congratulates Chum by sharing a post

This holistic approach underscores the Mela’s role not only as a marketplace, but also as a celebration of the state’s rural heritage and creativity.

The SARAS Mela 2025 is a testament to the potential of rural communities to contribute significantly to the economy when given the right platform to them.

The event’s success highlights the need for such initiatives to be organized annually, ensuring sustained growth and empowerment for rural artisans and SHGs. NABARD has assured to continue the support for developing the rural economy of the State.