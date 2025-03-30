Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Highlights Arunachal’s Growth Milestones at Shergaon Development Meet

Story Highlights

SHERGAON- “‘Reformation – Performance – Transformation’ is leading Arunachal Pradesh on the path of accelerated development,” said Chief Minister Pema Khandu as he highlighted the quantum jump the state made in GSDP, State Budget, Per Capita Income, GST collection and State Owned Resources since he took over the reins in 2016.

Speaking at a developmental meeting at Shergaon, West Kameng district, today Khandu informed that Arunachal Pradesh has made 135% increase in GSDP from that of 2016. Likewise, he said that the state budget, which was Rs 12500 crore in 2016, has increased to Rs 40000-plus in 2025.

“If we compare 2016 and 2025, our per capita income has jumped by 105%, GST collection by 584% and our state owned resources which was just Rs 900 crore in 2016 has risen to Rs 40000-plus crore this year,” he revealed.

He thanked every stakeholder – from his cabinet and MLA colleagues, panchayat members to the chief secretary and officials in the districts – for the leap in development witnessed by the state in about 8-9 years.

“We are lucky to have a Prime Minister in Narendra Modi, who believes that India will progress only when India’s North East progresses,” he said.

Calling ‘Team Arunachal’ to maintain the tempo of progress, Khandu said that today, Arunachal Pradesh is at the Centerstage and a topic of hot discussion across the country.

He said, “The reason is not only that we share international boundaries with three countries but it’s also about us, our potentials and our pace of development in all spheres.”

Citing road connectivity as one of the major contributors of development in the state, Khandu further informed that since 2016 rural connectivity has increased by 251% and National Highways by 143%.

“Connecting almost all unconnected ADC, CO headquarters and villages across the state was made possible by our futuristic Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Road Development Programme,” Khandu said.

To a thunderous applause from those present, Khandu informed that realignment of the OKSRT (Orang-Kalaktang-Shergaon-Rupa-Tenga) road has been approved by the central government, which will shorten the Balemu-Kalaktang distance from the existing 50 km (aprrox) to about 19.2 kms.

Responding to various memorandums submitted during the programme, the Chief Minister informed that the Shergaon to Mandala Top road is under survey by the PWD and assured approval as soon as possible. He also assured positive consideration for the Shergaon to Doimara road, water projects for Kalaktang and Rupa townships and a stadium at Shergaon as requested.

Earlier on the day, Khandu inaugurated 14 projects worth Rs102 crore and laid the foundation for 21 new projects worth Rs 126 crore for the Kalaktang assembly constituency of the district.

Present in the developmental meeting were Home Minister Mama Natung, BJP State President Kaling Moyong, MLAs Phurpa Tsering, Dongru Siongju, Tenzing Nima Glow, and Tseten Chombay (local legislator), former Chief Minister PK Thungon, former Speaker T N Thongdok, the Chief Secretary and others.