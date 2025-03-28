Arunachal: APU students organise social service and plantation drive

AOHALI ( East Siang )- The second-semester students from the Department of Tribal Studies at Arunachal Pradesh University, Pasighat, under the guidance of their field supervisor, Assistant Professor Dr. Terbi Loyi, organized a social service and plantation drive on March 28, 2025, in Aohali Village, East Siang District.

This initiative was part of their 14-day fieldwork and community engagement program in Aohali. The drive was aligned with the villagers’ routine of cleaning the village on the 27th and 28th of each month.

The primary objective of the social service and plantation drive was to assist in maintaining the cleanliness of Aohali and to contribute to the villagers’ commitment to preserving natural resources and fostering a healthier community.

Additionally, the students repainted the entrance gate of the Government Primary School of Aohali.

The Head of the Department of Tribal Studies, Associate Professor Dr. Eli Doye, Assistant Professor Dr. Tarh Ramya, and Assistant Registrar Mr. Likha Rinchin, along with the fourth-semester students of the Department of Tribal Studies, Arunachal Pradesh University, participated in the event to demonstrate their support.

The event was attended by all the villagers of Aohali, including senior citizens, youths, and children, contributing to its success.