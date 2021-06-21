Arunachal: Pema Khandu launches “Tika Maha-Abhiyan”

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today launched the ‘Tika Maha-Abhiyan’ aiming to vaccinate all citizens of 18 years and above in the next few months on a mission mode starting today.

Expressing gratitude to Prime minister Narendra Modi for ‘the momentous’ decision to provide vaccination to all eligible beneficiaries above the age of 18, Khandu said it will accelerate the rate and reach of vaccination drive in the country.

He informed that after the launch of vaccination program earlier this year in January, Arunachal Pradesh has so far covered nearly 4,00,000 which is 25% of total estimated population and 38% of eligible beneficiaries. The figure for second dose is nearly 80,000 which is 5% of total estimated population and 7% of eligible beneficiaries.

Lauding the district administrations and health workers, Khandu said villages and habitations in extremely remote and difficult to access areas with tenuous roads, electricity, telecommunication network have been covered despite adverse weather conditions and disruptions in road and air linkages through age-old system of long foot marches and head loads.

“I thank all ASHAs, Anganwadi Workers, Gaon Buras, elected representatives including MLAs, Municipal Corporators, PRI Members, Community based and youth organizations, religious and spiritual leaders for contributing to the exercise.” He said.

Launching the Maha-Abhiyan Khandu announced walk-in and on-site registrations to cover the maximum unvaccinated populations of all age groups (18 plus) in the shortest possible time.

“Beneficiaries those who do not have any photo identity proof as prescribed would be vaccinated in the districts through special sessions organized under the Person without Identity (PWI) module in the CoWIN application, especially in respect of prisoners, old-age homes, rehabilitation centres etc.

He advocated increase in capacity to administer 5-6 thousand doses to 12000 doses daily with proactive and strenuous capacity upgradation efforts. He suggested district administrations to identify at least one PHC or CHC in rural and interior areas for equipping with all basic infrastructure and equipment to tackle COVID cases.

“It is speculated that the 3rd wave is coming. Therefore we have to be prepared for it. As the third wave is supposed to effect children in particular, I have directed constitution of a State Task Force with a special group of Child Specialists as members to prepare a plan to deal with it if it comes,” he informed.

Khandu urged all to fully cooperate with health-care workers and the health system machinery to take advantage of what is the world’s largest public run vaccination program and campaign as the State strives to cover all 18+ eligible population within a period of 3 months and to become amongst the first States to achieve full vaccination status.

He also urged the people not to become complacent and continue observing COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour to avoid repetitive waves or surges in infections.