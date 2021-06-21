Arunachal: IGTAMSU observed International Day of Yoga 2021

ZIRO: Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Sciences University ( IGTAMSU ) organized one week activities on the occasion of 7th International Day of Yoga 2021. National level YouTube Yoga contest and one week free online Yoga training were conducted.

The celebration of International Day of Yoga was wind up by organizing a national level webinar on the same day on the topic “Yoga to fight Covid-19”.

The webinar was inaugurated by founder Chancellor Prof. P.R Trivedi (President confederation of Indian Universities) has enlightened the importance of therapeutic application of Yoga and encouraging Yoga and Naturopathy in Academic field. Honorable Chancellor of the University Dr. Markandey Rai (Senior adviser UN-HABITAT) emphasized that Yoga is the way of living and art of life.

The technical session was cheered by two eminent personalities in the field of Yoga. Dr. Ramavtar (H.O.D of Yoga, Naturopathy and Ayurveda, BTU Manipur) has enlightened about prevention, precaution and rehabilitation of Covid-19 and Black Fungus through Yoga, Naturopathy and home remedies.

The other renowned personality in the field of Yoga and Naturopathy, Dr. P. Saranyan (Medical Superintendent at RK Nature cure, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu) has focused on application of Yoga on health and family.

IGTAMSU Yoga and Naturopathy Medical College and Hospital have successfully conducted one week free online Yoga training session to improve the lung health. They have also conducted National level YouTube Yoga video contest from 15/June/2021 to 20/June/2021 with the cash prize for winner and runner. Miss. Charanya Chenchala (Andhra Pradesh) and Miss. Anupama Unnikrishnan (Kerala) was the winner and runner respectively.

Students of IGTAMSU Yoga Naturopathy Medical College and Hospital, Miss. Banasri Gogoi and Miss. Jutika Bhuyan had lead the Yoga training session in Gohpur constituency in the presence of honorable M.L.A. Mr. Utpal Borah.