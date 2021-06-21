Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University observed International Day of Yoga

ITANAGAR- Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh observed the International Day of Yoga at University Convention Centre from 7.70 AM onwards. The event was conducted in blended mode in compliance with the COVID 19 SOP.

The participants inclusive of faculty members, non teaching staff, students, NSS volunteers and NCC Cadets joined the event both in physically as well as on online mode. Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Honb’le Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University, Dr. Vaishali Kushwaha First Lady of RGU, Dr. N. T. Rikam, Registrar, Prof. R.C. Parida, Director, Internal Quality Assurance, few Deans, and HoD’s, faculty members and Non-teaching staffs attended the event in physical mode. Meanwhile, Prof. Amitava Mitra, Pro- Vice Chancellor, along with Deans, HoD’s, Faculty members, Non-teaching staff students, NSS volunteers and NCC Cadets joined the event both in virtual mode.

The program started with floral tribute at the “Wall of Hero’s” which was followed conduct of Common Yoga Protocol by Mr. Rikpu Kamcham, Guest Faculty for Post Graduate Diploma in Yoga Therapy Education. Dr. Rojeet Singh, Coordinator of the programme welcomed all the participants and presented with brief overview of the genesis and importance of the event.

Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor in his address exhorted upon all to practise yoga regularly as it is a gift from Ancient India which is a world phenomenon now. He also stated that, yogic exercises not only enhances physical abilities but also improves the mental and spiritual health to deal with the stress of daily lives in this pandemic situation.

Prof. Amitava Mitra, Pro-Vice Chancellor in his address dwelt upon the necessity of keeping ourselves fit and healthy and he also requested all present to include yoga in their daily menu for the same. Dr. N.T. Rikam, Registrar speaking on the occasion appreciated the department and the NCC and NSS Cell for taking lead in organising the event. He urged upon to all the stakeholders to be prepared for the programme to organise in a grand manner as it is a yearly calendar. The programme was organised by Department of Physical Education in collaboration with NSS Cell and NCC unit of RGU.