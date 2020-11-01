Itanagar- One killed in an accident on Hollongi-Itanagar NH-415

Itanagar- One person has been killed in an road accident on Hollongi-Itanagar National Highway- 415 this morning. A official informed.

Itanagar Police station investigation officer SI, S K Singh informed that a cements loaded truck met an accident at Chimpu, near Garbage dumping ground of Hollongi -Itanagar (NH 415) road this early morning.

The ill fated truck bearing registration No- AS 01 LC 4355 loaded with around 700 bags of cement was coming from Guwahati towards Itanagar and meet with tragic accident and hit the hillside. As per statement of the driver the accident was due to brake fail.

The driver has managed to save himself while the handymen (helper) who jumped from the truck to save himself was trapped in the debris. The police officer said.

The handymen (helper) has been identified as Herik Kalita around 18 years old from Nalbari District of Assam.

The NDRF was called for rescue operation and the body was retrieved from the debris. The police officer said.

Assistant Commandant of 12th Bn NDRF, Hollongi, S P Sharma informed that after receiving information about road accident a team of NDRF Jawan reached spot and we fund that a person was stuck in cements we try to rescued the person but tons of cement and truck is on the body but with help of capital police, labour, JCB and Crane machine took out the dead body.

A case is being registered at Itanagar Police station with case no 242 / 2020 US 279 338, 304 A / 427 IPC. And Truck driver Barman was detained for further investigation while death body is being kept in RK Mission Mortuary and after conducting of PM and other legal formalities the body will be handed over to the relatives for conducting last rites. SI Singh added.

Capital SP Jimmy Chiram also supervised the rescue operation