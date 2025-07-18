NABARD Celebrates its 44th Foundation Day

ITANAGAR- The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) celebrated its 44th Foundation Day with a commemorative event at D.K. Convention Hall, Itanagar, marking over four decades of unwavering service to India’s rural economy. The event highlighted NABARD’s evolving role in agriculture modernization, financial inclusion, and climate-resilient rural infrastructure.

With the United Nations declaring 2025 as the International Year of Cooperatives (UN-IYC 2025), the celebrations in Arunachal Pradesh aligned with the global theme — “Cooperatives Build a Better World.”

The event was graced by Prof. S.K. Nayak, Vice Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi Central University, as Chief Guest, along with dignitaries from Department of Cooperation, RBI, SIDBI, NCDC, Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank, LAMPS, and cooperative unions.

Damodar Mishra, General Manager of NABARD (Arunachal RO), emphasized the bank’s achievements and future goals. He noted that 485 projects worth ₹4,613 crore had been sanctioned under RIDF in Arunachal, driving rural connectivity, irrigation, livelihoods, and climate-resilient development.

He also spoke on NABARD’s priorities like, Digitization of PACS, Strengthening credit flow, Infrastructure development, Microcredit, SHGs & off-farm enterprises and Promoting green, inclusive rural economies

Prof. Nayak praised NABARD’s grassroots efforts and spoke on the importance of cooperative models, noting the need to resolve market failures in agriculture through better access to information and collective action. “The cooperative spirit must overcome conflict to flourish,” he remarked.

A booklet titled “NABARD in Arunachal Pradesh” was released, and an interactive session engaged stakeholders in resolving challenges faced by cooperatives. LAMPS and other cooperative leaders were felicitated for their contributions.

Earlier, on July 12, NABARD launched ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, a state-wide plantation drive in partnership with the Department of Cooperation, covering districts like Namsai, Lower Dibang Valley, Lower Subansiri, and West Kameng.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy CM Chowna Mein extended their congratulations via social media, applauding NABARD’s contributions to empowering farmers and transforming rural Arunachal.

As NABARD steps into its 44th year, its vision remains clear: inclusive, cooperative-led, and sustainable rural growth for all.