Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society grieves demise of Tagang Taki

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society is grieved with the sad demise of Tagang Taki who passed away on 29 January, Sunday at his residence at Pangin due to old age.

Late Tagang Taki was the first writer from the state who wrote and published the first book of the state namely “Adi Asomiya Engraji Sabdamda”in the year 1959 at the age of 19. He is also the first linguist, first lyrist, and first Dramatist. He was the first editor of a handwritten school magazine published by Pasighat Govt. High School named “Giribani”. He was a multilingual writer writing in Adi, Assamese and English equally. His book “Nib Aru Robor Sadhu” was published by Assam Publication Board which has become a very popular folk story book even today.

His publish books are- “Adi Asomiya Engraji Sabdamda (1959)”, “Simantar Jui” (drama),1962, “Ahbaan- NEFA Adi-Mishing Chatra Samajoloi” (1968), “Adi Sadhu” (1964), “Prashad Opsaran” (drama) (1966-67), “Nib Aru Robor Sadhu” (1964) in Assamese and “Adi English Word Book” (1971), “Adi Doolung Kidii lok Deere Gumin Soyin” (2011), “Ang-gong Yoting” (anthology of poem) 2012 in Adi Language and “The Solung Festival”,1980 in English.

In a message the APLS President Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi and General Secretary Mukul Pathak termed his death an irreparable loss to the state and the void created by his death cannot be filled ever. His name will be written in golden letters in the annals of the Literary History of Arunachal Pradesh. The APLS also announced to take appropriate steps to commemorate his memory in future in consultation with the family members.

Late Tagang Taki was born in Pangin village of Siang District on 10th February 1940. He dedicated his entire life to bring renaissance for Adi Society in particular and tribal society in the whole of Arunachal Pradesh. He had done various excellent works such as his composed song “Mimum Yaame noluwa banbo nyamne noluwa” was recorded in the year 1963 at the Shillong Station of All India Radio.

This was the first Arunachalee modern song so far recorded in an AIR studio. During his days in Cotton College, and Guwahati University in Assam he published short stories, articles and folktales in Navajug, Natun Asomia, Assam Bani, Deepak, Janambhumi and many renowned Assamese magazines of 60’s. He is a recipient of Bhasha Samman Award of Sahitiya Akademi in the year 2015. He also received the lone literary award of the state, the “Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award’ 2019 given by Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society.