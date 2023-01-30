Arunachal: Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara inaugurates several projects

DOIMUKH- Tana Hali Tara, MLA 14 Doimukh AC inaugurated a slew of development projects at Lower Jumi, Kakoi and Dirgha under Kakoi Circle on Monday.

He inaugurated a Community Hall, a Micro Irrigation Project ( MIP) at Langchal Nallah, flood protection wall and a water tank under JJM at Lower Jumi.

In Kakoi, Tana Hali Tara inaugurated a Veterinary Dispensary Office funded under ESSVHD (CCS), a Panchayat Office funded under SIDF and MIPs at Puksha and Bijli Nallah funded under PMKSY (HKKP, SMI), a Community Hall and flood protection wall at Tanoo Hapa funded under MLALAD.

At Dirgha Hali dedicated a Health Sub-Centre funded under SJETA to the public in the presence of DC Shri Sachin Rana.

Later addressing the public at a function organized by the PRI members of Kakoi circle at Dirgha Forest HMLA Tana Hali Tara called for adopting sustainable development and economic activities in the area.

“Adopting development and economic activities that are sustainable will ensure self reliance, strengthen community bonds, improve quality of life ,protect natural resources and provide a hope for a better future,” he added.

Speaking about the boundary issues with Assam , He further asserted that the “ boundary issue will be solved amicably according to the decision of Regional Committees and under the Leadership of the Chief Ministers of both the states.”

Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Sachin Rana congratulated the denizens of Kakoi Circle for the slew of projects and urged all to help the Administration in the upkeep of the government infrastructures by keeping them clean and encroachment free.

He also requested the MLA to consider the memorandum submitted by the organising committee, which included a’link road between Dirgha and Keden village, Flood control and a community Hall at Dirgha’.

HoDs of Papum Pare , PRI members of Kakoi circle , GBs and general public accompanied the HMLA.