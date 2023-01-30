Arunachal: Chowna Mein launches Sparsh Leprosy Awareness Campaign in Namsai

NAMSAI- Marking the Martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi and World Leprosy Day on January 30, Deputy Chief Minister Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Meinpaid floral tribute to the Father of the Nation, and also launched the Sparsh Leprosy Awareness Campaign (SLAC) in Namsai district, Arunachal Pradesh.

The campaign Sparsh Leprosy Awareness Campaign (SLAC) is being organised by the District Health Society of Namsai district under the theme “Let’s fight leprosy and make leprosy history”. The campaign which begins today to mark the Martyr’s day in presence of the Deputy Chief Minister will continue till February 13, 2023.

Also Read- Arunachal: Audition for Miss Nyokum Toru 2023 held

The overall objective of the campaign is to spread awareness about leprosy and create a stigma-free environment for leprosy patients and their families. The campaign will focus on creating awareness about leprosy prevention, early detection, and treatment. It will also focus on creating an understanding of the rights of leprosy-affected patients and their families. Through this initiative, it aims to create a society free of discrimination and stigma against leprosy-affected people.

Also Read- World’s first floating city to be built in Maldives

Addressing the event, Mein highlighted the SLAC and said that it is an initiative of the Central Government to raise awareness about leprosy and create a stigma-free environment for people affected by it. The campaign was launched with the aim of facilitating early diagnosis of cases in the remote district of Namsai. He also added that the campaign will help reduce the leprosy burden and foster an environment of acceptance and understanding towards people affected by the disease.

Also commemorating Gandhi ji’s martyrdom, Mein urged citizens to make a pledge on the occasion to eradicate leprosy from our society and to help those affected by leprosy via raising awareness about the disease and providing support to those affected by it.

Watch Video: Travel to Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh

Later in the day, Chowna Mein also inaugurated an operation theatre and a New Born Stabilization Unit (NBSU) at CHC, Chongkham, in presence of DC Namsai, C R Khampa, ZPM Chongkham, Smti. Chow Jenia Namchoom, and DMO Namsai, Dr Nang Soreya Namchoom, among others.

Mein expressed that the OTs and NBSU is the part of Govt’s effort to upgrade the health care facilities in the District Hospitals and CHCs across the State. He said that it will cater to the medical needs of the common people which can not afford to go to town and outside district for medical treatment and minor operations.

It was informed that 15 minor OTs were successfully performed today.