Arunachal: Himalayan University conducted workshop on “Educational Opportunities in USA”

ITANAGAR- Himalayan University (HU), Department of Agriculture, organized the workshop in collaboration with the US Department of State and YRG CARE NGO on the topic “Educational Opportunities in USA” on 15-05-2024.

HU Vice chancellor, Prof. Venugopal Rao inaugurated the program and felicitated chief guest Mr. Juan Clar, Assistant Public Affairs Officer, U.S. Consulate Kolkata. Prof. Rao addressed students about the future job opportunities abroad and motivated students to actively participate in the US educational opportunities.

Mr. Juan Clar focused on the educational opportunities for the US and how students can get the US visa . He guided students about the cost of living and procedure for applications in different educational systems and suggested the scholarship to students in the US. He told that 2.3 lacs Indians are studying in the US and told the success story of some Indians who are working in US like Sundar Pichai.

HU, Head Admin, Mr. Reyom Ette felicitated to Mr. Krishnan, Chief Operating officer, YRG CARE, focused on how students must search for a career in the US and go there and exchange culture between India and the USA. He encouraged students to study in the US.

HU, Agriculture, HoD, Dr Raja Husain delivered the welcome address and shared the brief information about Himalayan University, US Department of state and YRG CARE. Dr Husain felicitated to Ms. Aishwarya, English language and Program; US Consulate Kolkata.

Ms. Aishwarya emphasized on the procedure of application to study in the US. She talked about the expenses in the US and told that there are low expenses in the US for study and explained the process of getting a scholarship for Indian students in the US.

The program was hosted by Dr Kasinam Doruk, Faculty, Department of Agriculture. Vote thanks is delivered by Mr. Imaran Khan, Faculty DSE, Himalayan University. HoDs, faculties and about 150 students of Different departments graced the occasion.