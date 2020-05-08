Arunachal: A mockery of social distancing at SBI in Itanagar

Itanagar- Massive crowd was seen outside the SBI, Itanagar branch on Friday. Making mockery of the social distancing norms, there was long queue outside the bank. People expressed angry over the situation and urged the SBI officials to streamline the process for the betterment of the customers.

Some people alleged that till 11 am bank was not start working due to link failure, some also complaint for not avaiable of cash in ATMs. This is one of the region large number of people rushed to the bank for cash withdrawal.

Meanwhile the SP Capital Tumme Amo expressed serious concern over report of people not maintaining social distancing norms at various branches of SBI.

He has suggested verious suggestion to the bank authorities including “ regular replenish the ATMs, start of mobile ATM service in sectors and colonies. The bank staff should visit sectors and if possible provide service at door step,”.

The SP also suggested the bank to start odd-even formula to avoid crowding. “This can be done using the account number of customers. Initially it might be difficult but if people are properly educated it will work,” he added.

Further he also suggested SBI to immediately operationalize all the customer service points (CSP).

The SP asked bank to strictly follow social distancing norms and appeal to them to provide manpower from their side to the police force posted at bank to impose social distancing. He informed that SP and DC capital are daily visiting quarantine centres as per the direction of Chief Secretary.