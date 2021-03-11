Itanagar- The debris on NH-415 in Ganga area lifted, road opened for traffic movement 

ITANAGAR- The debris kept on the side of the road leading towards Dying Ering colony and Narba Colony on the try junction near F Sector on NH-415 at Ganga area has been removed after the issue was raised in the high level meeting of highway department which was held on Wednesday evening, informed an official from highway department.

The highway department sources inform that some unknown person might have done it and it was not in the knowledge of the highway department or the executing agency executing the NH-415 and the roads was blocked for last couple of days and the traffic through the said route was totally obstructed. The matter was brought to the knowledge of ADM and Capital administration. He said.

We have cleared all the debris today with the help of JCB and supported by official from administration and highway department and now the route is clear for traffic movement. The official added.

It is to mention that the route play an important role when the NH-415 is full of vehicular traffic in between E & F Sector, the vehicle owners and driver leading toward state Assembly, APPSC and several offices and colony use it as a shortcut route to reached to their destination toward ESS Sector.