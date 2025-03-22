Bihar Diwas 2025: Celebrating Unity and Cultural Harmony in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- Bihar Diwas 2025 was celebrated with great enthusiasm and cultural fervor in Arunachal Pradesh, bringing together members of the Bihari community and locals to commemorate the foundation day of Bihar.

The event, organized by BJP Arunachal Pradesh in collaboration with the All Bihar and UP Welfare Association of Arunachal Pradesh under the visionary initiative of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat – Sneh Milan 2025, was held at D.K. Auditorium Hall, IG Park, Itanagar.

Chief Guest Kaling Moyong, State BJP President, highlighted Bihar’s historical and intellectual significance, acknowledging its contributions through great personalities. He praised the Bihari community in Arunachal Pradesh for their role in education, administration, business, and infrastructure. Moyong emphasized that their dedication has been instrumental in the socio-economic growth of the state.

He also reaffirmed BJP’s commitment to the welfare of Biharis across India, announcing initiatives to connect Biharis outside Bihar with their Janmabhoomi (birthplace) and strengthen their participation in India’s progress. He encouraged migrant Biharis to visit Bihar, share in the state’s developmental initiatives, and reconnect with their roots. He noted that Bihar Diwas celebrations provide an opportunity for Biharis in Arunachal Pradesh to connect with their community, with Chhath Puja being celebrated enthusiastically across district headquarters.

Moyong also commended the leadership of Hon’ble CM Shri Pema Khandu, under whom Arunachal Pradesh has seen remarkable development in infrastructure, education, and healthcare. He emphasized the state’s diverse and inclusive culture, calling it a “Mini India” where different communities live in harmony. He appreciated the organizing committee for the successful event, which featured cultural performances showcasing the traditions of Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh, symbolizing India’s unity in diversity.

Dr. A.K. Mishra, State Liaison Officer, DHTE, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, highlighted Bihar’s history, development, and contributions to nation-building. He praised the state government for its all-around development and noted that Bihar contributes 26% of the railway sector to the nation.

Techi Kaso, MLA of the 13-Itanagar Assembly Constituency, congratulated the people of Bihar on Bihar Diwas and acknowledged their role in strengthening national unity.

Er. Kumar Shailendra, MLA from Bihar, expressed happiness over meeting the Bihari community in Itanagar. He highlighted Bihar’s political and socio-economic development, mentioning the setbacks during Lalu Prasad Yadav’s rule but praised the NDA-led government’s efforts toward all-around development. He appealed to Biharis residing outside Bihar to participate in the electoral process to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Vikshit Bharat.

Nyato Dukam, Minister of Industries, Labour, Textile & Handicrafts, appreciated the role and contribution of Biharis in Arunachal Pradesh. He acknowledged their business acumen and hard work, emphasizing Arunachal Pradesh’s gratitude for their contributions. He urged Biharis to continue supporting the welfare of the local people and to strengthen unity and cooperation.

Tarh Tarak, State Vice-President and Convenor of Bihar Diwas 2025, welcomed all dignitaries and highlighted the event’s objectives under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat – Sneh Milan 2025 initiative. He emphasized fostering unity, cultural exchange, and deeper integration between Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh, strengthening the spirit of national harmony.

Bipin Kumar, President of the All Bihar and UP Welfare Association of Arunachal Pradesh, also welcomed the dignitaries.

Prominent dignitaries, including Zingnu Namchoom (MLA and State General Secretary), Dr. M.Q. Khan (Principal, Govt. Dera Natung College, Itanagar), Pankaj Kumar Singh (Co-Convener, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Bihar), Tarh Soping (Co-Convener, Bihar Diwas), and Viney Kumar Gupta (Treasurer, State BJP, Morchas) attended the program alongside senior government officials, political leaders, party karyakartas, and community representatives.

The celebration featured vibrant cultural performances, including folk dances from Bihar and various tribes of Arunachal Pradesh, reflecting the essence of national unity. The day-long program highlighted the shared heritage of both states.

The Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat – Sneh Milan Samaroh 2025 initiative played a pivotal role in fostering cultural integration and unity among different communities. The event underscored the importance of national unity and cooperation, reinforcing the strong bond between Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh.

The Bihar Diwas celebration concluded with a pledge to continue strengthening cultural and social ties between the two states, promoting harmony and brotherhood.