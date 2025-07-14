Arunachal: East Siang Police Apprehend Three Drug Peddlers, Seize Heroin and Cash in Twin Operations

PASIGHAT- In a significant crackdown under Operation Dawn 2.0, the East Siang Police Anti-Drug Squad (ADS) apprehended three habitual drug peddlers in two separate but coordinated operations carried out in Pasighat and Mebo.

The arrests resulted in the seizure of 22.69 grams of suspected heroin, ₹2,470 in cash, two smartphones, drug paraphernalia, and a Maruti Alto car used in trafficking activities.

Also Read- Tribal Groups Enforce Road Blockade on Assam-Arunachal Border Over Youth Killings

The operations were launched following credible intelligence inputs and were executed by the ADS team led by DSP Ayup Boko, ADS In-Charge, along with SI K. Tangha, SI (SG) Gumkar Tada, SI (SG) T Tapak, and team members Ct Bharat Tamut, Ct Karyom Riram, Ct Samuel Modi, Ct A Miyu, and L/Ct G Pangkak.

First Operation:

Location: House search in Mariyang village

Seized: ~12.24 grams of suspected heroin

Accused: Obang Modi (S/o Kyalop Modi)

Supervised by: Executive Magistrate Miss Mum Messar

Case Registered: PSGT/PS/C/No. 55/2025 under Section 21(b)/27(a) NDPS Act

Second Operation:

Location: Vehicle search at Komsing village

Seized: ~10.45 grams of suspected heroin

Accused: Kabit Moyong (S/o Taye Moyong)

Supervised by: Executive Magistrate Shri Sanjay Taram

Case Registered: Mebo/PS/C/No. 08/2025 under Section 21(b) NDPS Act R/w sec 3(5) BNS

Also Read- 39 ILP Violators Detained During Enforcement Drive in ICR Naharlagun

All operations were videographed and documented using the e-Sakshya App, ensuring transparency and compliance with the NDPS Act, 1985.

The seized materials and accused individuals have been handed over to Pasighat and Mebo Police Stations, respectively.

SP East Siang, Pankaj Lamba, praised the ADS team for their swift and disciplined action.

“East Siang Police maintains zero tolerance toward drug-related activities. We urge citizens to come forward with any information on drug abuse or trafficking. Community vigilance is key to achieving a drug-free East Siang,” he stated.