Arunachal Governor participates in the Discussion on ‘Security Challenges in the North East’

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) participated in the ‘Discussion on Security Challenges in the North East, with special reference to Arunachal Pradesh’ at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 4th October 2024.

Security experts, leaders from social organizations, educationists and media professionals shared their views during the discussion.

The Governor highlighted the challenges and security implications for the northeast as well as Arunachal Pradesh. He brought out actions being taken to enhance security along the Myanmar border and the need to strengthen the northern borders by using technology and integrating the population with security forces in vicinity of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Governor dwelt on the Chinese War Doctrine and their activism along the un-demarcated border. The need for reciprocity at strategic and tactical level was emphasized, so as to create leverage for resolution.

Also Read- Chum Darang of Arunachal confirmed contestant for Bigg Boss 18

Strategic implications of fallout in Bangladesh, Nepal and neighbouring countries on North East States and specifically for Arunachal Pradesh were also discussed.

Resource persons, Jaideep Saikia delivered his talk on ‘Security Scenario in North East India’, while Group Captain Mohonto Panging Pao, VM (Retd.) spoke on the various aspects of security in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- Govt school headmaster held for sexually harassing girl students

Jaideep Saikia proposed a need for a ‘Security Council for North East’ to facilitate coordination amongst NE States and address their challenges.

Major General Jarken Gamlin, (Retd.), State Chief Information Commissioner also shared his view. Defence experts including Lt Gen VK Chaturvedi, AVSM, SM (Retd.), Air Vice Marshal HP Singh, VrC, VSM (Retd.) and Brig DS Tripathi (Retd.) participated.