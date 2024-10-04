ITANAGAR- Daporijo Assembly constituency is at the top with highest percentage of BJP Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024, while Koloriang Assembly Constituency is at the bottom with lowest number of enrolment.

This was disclosed by Nani Lajie State Vice-President cum Convener Sadasyata Abhiyan, before the Education Minister PD Sona, who is also the incharge of Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024 for Keyi Panyor District and Lower Subansiri District. PD Sona attended the two review meeting of Sadasyata Abhiyan at Yazali and Ziro on 4th October.

The minister PD Sona, addressing the party karyakartas at Yazali and Ziro said that Sadasyata Abhiyan is very important for the party. Every party karyakartas should take keen interest on it to enroll as primary membership of the party and motivate other to join the party. He hope that Yachili and Ziro will achieve their target fixed by the party on time.

He said that Chief Minister Pema Khandu is taking very serious on the matter and assigned all Ministers as district in-charge for Sadasyata Abhiyan in the state and directed initiate membership drive in all districts.

Nani Lajie State Vice-President cum Convener Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024 addressing the party karyakartas at Yazali and Ziro, highlighted in details on the latest status report of Membership Drive 2024 in the state.

He said that total 2,25,021 primary membership has been enroll online in the state and total 45% have been achieved in the 1st phase of membership drive in the state.

The top 5 Aassembly Cconstituency with highest percentage of membership drive are Daporijo 116.30% (1,22,12), Dumporijo 109.05% (8179), Roing 101.37% (7603) , Aalo West 99.20% (8928) and Dambuk 91.72% (7338).

He also disclosed that five bbottom line Assembly Constituencies with lowest number of enrolment are Bordumsa-Diyun 11.96% (1196), Liromoba 12.70% (1016), Bameng 13.16% (1053), Nyapin 13.21% (1255), Koloriang 14.03% (1193).

Lajie said that primary membership drive will closed on 15th October 2024 and Active membership drive will start.

Speaking on the occasion Taba Tedir former Minister urged party karyakarta to come forward and enroll membership through online. He assured his best effort to achieve the target fixed by the party.

Tania Tajing Mandal President Yachuli highlighted some of the problems facing during the sadasyata Abhiyan in the area. He said that Yachuli was preferred the membership drive through offline, he assured to do the best through online now.

At Ziro review meeting was attended by Hage Apa MLA, ZPC Pura Dollo, District President, Members of District Sadasyata Avhiyan, District office bearer, mandal President, Panchayat leaders and party karyakartas.

Speaking on the occasion Hage Apa MLA expressed thanks Minister PD Sona and team for their encouragement. He highlighted in detail and said that the ongoing membership drive in Ziro is little bit slow due to various reasons.

Now the party karyakartas has started door to door abhiyan in the area and assured to achieve the target in time.

Bamin Gumbo ZPM cum mandal president and Hage Nama steering committee member said that ten thousand offline membership was submitted to the state office and highlighted on details on the activities carryout in the area. They also assured to do their best to enroll to achieve the target fixed by the party on time.