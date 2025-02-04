FIR against Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent contestant Jessy Nabam over derogatory remarks on Arunachal Pradesh people

ITANAGAR- Comedian Samay Raina’s popular YouTube show, India’s Got Latent, finds itself embroiled in legal controversy following remarks made by a contestant, Jessy Nabam, regarding dog meat consumption. An FIR has been filed against Nabam in Arunachal Pradesh, alleging her comments were offensive to the indigenous people of the state.

During a members-only episode, Nabam, hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, was asked by Raina if she had ever eaten dog meat. Her response, “People of Arunachal Pradesh eat dog meat even though I have never tasted it. I know because my friends eat it. They even eat their pets at times,” has sparked significant backlash.

The episode was not just about Raina; it featured comedians Akash Gupta and Mallika Dua as part of the judges’ panel. However, Nabam’s comments have led to legal action against her.

Armaan Ram Welly Bakha, a resident of Seppa, East Kameng District, filed the complaint, claiming that Nabam’s statements insulted the local culture.

The FIR reads, “I humbly request you that please take quick action in this matter so that in the future no one could do it again like Jessy Nabam did.” This legal move has caught the attention of many, especially since India’s Got Latent has been known for its edgy humor, often pushing boundaries.

However Raina, alongside the show’s team, has not yet publicly responded to the FIR.

The controversy comes at a time when India’s Got Latent was riding high on its popularity, with episodes often going viral for the talent showcased and the judges’ interactions.