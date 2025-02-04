Study reveals, Arunachal Pradesh lost 110 glaciers in 32 years

ITANAGAR- A recent study has revealed a troubling trend in the Eastern Himalayas, where 110 glaciers in Arunachal Pradesh have vanished over the past 32 years.

Conducted by researchers from Nagaland University and Cotton University, the study highlights the alarming pace of glacial retreat, underscoring the impact of climate change in the region. The findings were published in the Journal of Earth System Science.

The research, covering the period from 1988 to 2020, mapped glacier changes using remote sensing and GIS techniques across multiple districts in Arunachal Pradesh, spanning from Tawang to Lohit.

According to the study, the total glacial area decreased from 309.85 sq. km at a retreat rate of 16.94 sq. km over the study period. The number of glaciers fell from 756 to 646. Glaciers located at altitudes between 4,500 and 4,800 meters, primarily on slopes ranging from 15° to 35° and facing north, were most affected.

Smaller glaciers (under 5 sq. km) experienced the fastest shrinkage. The retreat rate in the Eastern Himalayas is surpassing the global average, the study revealed.

The Eastern Himalayas are witnessing a temperature increase of 0.1°C to 0.8°C per decade—a rate exceeding the global average.

While global temperatures have risen by 1.6°C over the past century, the study points out that the Himalayan region, particularly the northwestern Himalayas, has experienced an even greater temperature rise.

Glaciers play a crucial role in maintaining regional water security, serving as a vital source for rivers that sustain millions of people. Their rapid retreat not only threatens water availability but also contributes to the formation of glacial lakes, increasing the risk of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), which can cause catastrophic damage to downstream communities.

The accelerating glacial retreat calls for urgent climate adaptation strategies, including improved monitoring systems, sustainable water management, and policies to mitigate global warming.

As temperatures continue to rise, protecting these glaciers is critical for the region’s ecological and human well-being, the study pointed out.