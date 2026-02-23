Arunachal: Himalayan University Students Attend SC-ST Hub Programme

ITANAGAR- Students from Himalayan University participated in a National SC-ST Hub Scheme Mega Awareness Programme organised by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India, in collaboration with the Department of Industry, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, on Monday.

The programme aimed to promote awareness about the National SC-ST Hub Scheme, which seeks to encourage entrepreneurship among Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities and strengthen their participation in the MSME sector. Sessions during the event focused on government initiatives, financial assistance mechanisms and policy support available for aspiring entrepreneurs.

The chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh attended the event as the chief guest and highlighted various government policies designed to support SC/ST communities. He emphasised the importance of expanding awareness about welfare schemes and promoting micro-enterprises as a sustainable source of livelihood, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

According to organisers, the awareness initiative was intended to bridge information gaps by directly engaging students and young entrepreneurs with policymakers and industry stakeholders. Participants were introduced to startup support systems, credit facilitation measures and skill development initiatives linked to the MSME ecosystem.

Students from Himalayan University actively engaged in the discussions, gaining exposure to entrepreneurship development strategies and the institutional frameworks available for SC/ST entrepreneurs. Faculty members noted that such programmes contribute to academic learning by connecting policy discussions with practical opportunities in the business sector.

A total of 61 students attended the event along with three faculty members — Ms. Yapa Gyati, Head of the Economics Department; Er. Hemraj Pradhan, Head of the Computer Science Department; and Mr. Biki Kumar Rai, faculty member in the Department of Computer Science. The programme also saw participation from dignitaries representing various government and private organisations.

Observers note that initiatives like the National SC-ST Hub awareness drive are part of broader efforts by the MSME Ministry to expand entrepreneurship outreach in the Northeast, where access to information and financial networks remains uneven despite increasing policy focus.