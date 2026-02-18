Arunachal

AIGEET Releases Special Song Ahead of Statehood Day

The song highlights Arunachal Pradesh’s natural beauty, cultural diversity and shared identity ahead of Statehood Day.

Last Updated: 17/02/2026
1 minute read

ITANAGAR-   A special song celebrating the beauty, unity and identity of Arunachal Pradesh has been digitally released ahead of the State’s Statehood Day.

Presented by AIGEET, the song titled “Arunachal Pradesh – Statehood Day Special” seeks to capture the natural splendour, cultural diversity and collective spirit of the State in a simple and emotionally resonant manner.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The song highlights how Arunachal Pradesh, home to numerous tribes, languages and traditions, stands united under a shared identity. Through its lyrics and presentation, it reflects the pride, harmony and aspirations of the people, emphasising unity amid diversity.

“The chorus resonates with deep emotion, touching every soul — ‘O Arunachal, meri dharti maa, teri mamta, teri pahchaan; ham sab ka ghar, ham sab ki jaan… Arunachal, Arunachal.’”

Watch Video- 

Released on YouTube, the song has been dedicated to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of Statehood Day. It aims to showcase the cultural soul of the State to a wider audience beyond its geographical boundaries.

According to the organisers, the digital release is intended as a tribute to the State’s journey, its people and its enduring spirit, using music as a medium to connect emotionally with listeners.

The song is available on the AIGEET YouTube channel.

Tags
Last Updated: 17/02/2026
1 minute read
WATCH AIGEET

Related Articles

The 56th Tamla Du Festival at Medo blended sacred rituals, vibrant dances and cultural pride, highlighting Mishmi heritage and the role of festivals in preserving identity.

Arunachal: Rituals, Dance and Unity Mark Tamla Du Festival

Ayushman Arogya Mandir at Bhogamur inaugurated by MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom as NQAS assessment highlights progress in rural healthcare services in Namsai.

Arunachal: Namsai Gets New Ayushman Arogya Mandir Facility

CM Pema Khandu Urges Youth to Build Viksit Arunachal

CM Pema Khandu Urges Youth to Build Viksit Arunachal

Arunachal: Dasanglu Pul Reviews VVP Road Work in Anjaw

Arunachal: Dasanglu Pul Reviews VVP Road Work in Anjaw

Arunachal: Massive Fire Engulfs Walong Town in Anjaw District

Arunachal: Massive Fire Engulfs Walong Town in Anjaw District

Assam Rifles Holds Medical Camp in Soha Village

Assam Rifles Holds Medical Camp in Soha Village

Seminar Highlights Challenges in Arunachal Border Areas

Seminar Highlights Challenges in Arunachal Border Areas

Arunachal: Eviction Drive Conducted Near Daporijo Airfield

Arunachal: Eviction Drive Conducted Near Daporijo Airfield

Arunachal: Sahkarita Sammelan in Pasighat Focuses on Rural Livelihoods

Arunachal: Sahkarita Sammelan in Pasighat Focuses on Rural Livelihoods

Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 Held at Runne Village, East Siang

Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 Held at Runne Village, East Siang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button