Itanagar- ANSU calls 12 Hrs Capital Bandh on 23Nov, 2021

ITANAGAR- The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) has called a 12-hour Itanagar Capital Region ( ICR ) bandh on 23 November from 5 am to 5 pm to press its two nos of demands, ” Immediate Transfer of Present Commissioner (Edn), Niharika Rai from the State and Immediate dropping of criminal case against the Team ANSU”.

Regarding their first demand, the union alleged that “Niharika Rai is inefficient in delivering justice to the students have no right to hold any office of the State of Arunachal Pradesh. Instead of paying heeds to the prayer on 14 point representation , she kept on showing her careless and negligent attitude” alleged the union in a press statement.

The union has been pressing these demands for many months but there was no outcome from the education department, ANSU stated.

While regarding their second demand, ” Immediate dropping of criminal case against the Team ANSU”, the union stated that ” a team of central executive members from the union earlier in September last had a scheduled meeting with the Chief Minister Pema Khandu on the 14 points demand.

However, while entering into the state civil secretariat the members got into a argument with police on duty.

“The matter was amicably resolved after the meeting with CM but unfortunately, a couple of days later the union received a call informing about an FIR registered against the union which is fabricated without any iota of truth. Union stated.

During the day long band the union exempted the “Ambulance services, Medical services, Pharmacy, District Magistrate, Police personnel on duty, Media persons, Milk vans, and Fire services”.

The district administration had called ANSU for a meeting to find a solution to the problem, but ANSU refused to attend the meeting and stated that ” we have wait for three months, now there is no use in calling the meeting on the last moment”.

Now the district administration in a order declared the proposed bandh as illegal and imposed 144 Cr P.C.

Meanwhile the union’s leaders also threatened to intensify their agitation if the government fails to meet their demands after the bandh on 23 November.