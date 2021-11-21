Arunachal: Adis and Tai Khamtis sign joint declaration for peaceful co-existence

Story Highlights The two communities, Adis and Khamtis had their differences and have been putting allegations against each other after the infamous Namsai arson cases of 12th and 25th October 2019 which had led to series of untoward incidents....

PASIGHAT/NAMSAI ( Maksam Tayeng )- In a historic event a joint peace declaration between Adi and Tai Khamti community was signed today at Namsai amidst the presence of leaders from Adi Baane Kebang (ABK), Adi Students Union (AdiSU), Tai Khamti Development Society (TKDS) and Tai Khamti Students’ Union (TKSU) under the declaration named ‘Namsai Declaration’ being witnessed by Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Tribes Forum (APITF).

The Namsai Declaration was jointly signed by President, ABK, Er. Getom Borang, President, AdiSU, Nang Gao from Adi tribe and President, TKDS, Chou Siharaja Choutang and President, TKSU, Chau Kohana Chowpoo from Tai Khamti tribe and the declaration was witnessed and countersigned by President, APITF, Bengia Tolum. And also the joint declaration was witnessed and participated from the executive members of all the community Based Organizations (CBOs) of Arunachal Pradesh, informed ABK Spokesperson cum Jt. Secretary, Jobomchang Mengu in a release this evening.

The two communities, Adis and Khamtis had their differences and have been putting allegations against each other after the infamous Namsai arson cases of 12th and 25th October 2019 which had led to series of untoward incidents including exchange of hate speeches where many FIR’s were also lodged against each other at Namsai Police Station. The AdiSU had filed many FIRs out of which 7 cases were registered against Khamti during this period and vice versa. The two days event saw both the parties withdrawing their respective FIRs and solemnly pledged for peaceful coexistence and not to repeat any such incident in the future.

The 14 families who had been victims of arson incidents at Khai Nallah, Tengapani reserved forest area were duly compensated and token assistance in cash were provided to them on signing of an undertaking not to encroach the forest reserves in near future.

Jobomchang Mengu, Spokesperson ABK, Nang Gao, President AdiSU, Jenny Bunyi General Secretary AdiSU, Nong Jamoh, Adviser AdiSU, Buteng Tayeng, Adviser AdiSU, Job Jamoh, Secy. Education AdiSU, Tamo Taga, Secy. Health & Hygiene AdiSU, Apuk Ratan, President, AdiSU Namsai district had eight or more sections slapped on the cases registered against them by the Tai Khamtis which have been withdrawn by the Tai Khamti Community or the complainant during the Namsai Declaration, informed Jobomchang Mengu.

On the part of 14 families who were the victims of Namsai arson willfully accepted the token assistance from the Government of Arunachal Pradesh which was a long felt demand of ABK. Okom Yosung, Secretary General of ABK clarified that, the 14 families were duly compensated for their losses and that the historic Namsai Declaration was successful after due interference from Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Tribes Forum who duly submitted the fact finding reports to the state government. “The AITF has been dedicatedly working even during Covid times to bring a fruitful ending to the Namsai fiasco in between Adi and Tai Khamti Communities”, added Yosung.

With the signing of the Namsai Declaration, the Adi and Thai Khamti communities solemnly pledged to look forward to peaceful coexistence and assured to live in complete harmony for the greater development of both and for better social relationship.

It is to mention here that, 14 houses and a Musup (community hall) on 12th October and 4 houses with a shop on 25th October 2019 belong to the Adi communities settled at New and Old Mabira village under Namsai circle were burned down by miscreants suspected to be from All Tai Khampti Singpho Student Union who on their part were objecting on the alleged illegal settling of some Adi communities in the reserved forest areas. The arson incidents then had led to a bitter relationship between the Adis and the Tai Khamtis, but the signing of joint declaration at Namsai today by both Adis and Tai Khamtis is setting a new and better cordial relationship between the two tribes of Arunachal Pradesh while setting aside their enmity and misunderstandings.