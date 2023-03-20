ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Itanagar: In view of G20 Summit IMC conducts eviction, clearance drive

Last Updated: March 20, 2023
ITANAGAR- In view of the scheduled G20 Summit in Itanagar,  Itanagar Municipal Corporation ( IMC )  conducted an eviction and clearance drive at Ganga  Market area in presence of the Magistrate and police. IMC also imposed penalties as per the high court against those littering in public places.

Speaking with the media person, Commissioner IMC Likha Tejji informed that eviction and clearance drive is a regular process of the IMC , however in view of the proposed G20 summit to be held at Itanagar on March 25 next, IMC is intensifying its groundwork for clean and green Itanagar.

We are evicting illegal hoarding near the Highways, clearing construction materials on the roadside and other obstructions that are creating hindrances to the free flow of traffic. Moreover, IMC is also imposing penalties following the High Court order against those who are littering in public places; including shopkeepers who are not keeping their surrounding clean, added Tejji.

Commissioner IMC also informed that the corporation will start night sweeping in the capital region as well as the eviction of stray animals will be started soon. Stating that, he also appealed to the denizens to confer equal support to the IMC  to make the state capital clean and green.

