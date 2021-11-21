Arunachal

Arunachal: 13-Years-old school dropout boy starts Mushroom Farming

Shows the path to farmers to improve their economic condition.

November 21, 2021
  • Despite agriculture and horticulture being the backbone of majority of the population, farmers in Arunachal Pradesh remain the most exploited in terms of new technologies in farming.

YACHULI-   The cultivation of mushroom will  improved the economic condition of farmers in Arunachal Pradesh, said  Zoro Phil, a young orphan boy aged around 13 years, a school dropout of Yachuli of Lower Subansiri District of Arunahal Pradesh , who started mushroom farming.

“I have a great interest in mushroom farming as it requires very little energy and investment. Moreover, there is a lot of unused straws found in our white Rice cultivation fields. I have learned many things from YouTube. I have learned how to expedite mushroom growth and cultivation through YouTube during Covid-19 pandemic and thereafter its lockdown periods.” said Zoro.

Zoro put in all his efforts in constructing a self made small mushroom house near District Institute Education Training [DIET] Yachuli.  Constructed a  almirah type of racks along with Bamboo roof locally available in the village. “

I am trying the first attempt to cultivate mushroom . For the purpose i have learned so many new techniques of mushroom farming through social media”. he added

Despite agriculture and horticulture being the backbone of majority of the population, farmers in Arunachal Pradesh remain the most exploited in terms of new technologies in farming.

Lack of outpouring to the organised markets and the highest rate of unemployment, economic deprivation continues to exist in the state.

The Concerned department should encourage many small scale agriculture based farmers to exercise mushroom cultivation to sustain themselves and create a strong awareness.

