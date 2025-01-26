Arunachal: National Tourism Day celebrated at Gyekar Sinyi

ITANAGAR- National Tourism Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and fanfare alongside the local community, organized by the department of tourism here at Gyekar Sinyi, popularly known as Ganga Lake on Saturday.

Attending the programme, state chief secretary Manish Kumar Gupta called for conservation of state’s rich flora and fauna.

“We have originated from nature and earth. If we do not care for our nature, devastation will surely come”, he said.

The chief secretary further asked everyone to conserve the cultural and natural heritage sites for sustainable growth of tourism along with the local community.

Lauding the district administration and department of tourism for involving the local community, he said the department of environment of forest shall develop the improvement of the access to the lake and nature conservation activities shall be taken up for sustainable tourism.

Gupta also added that the state is heaven for tourism where rich culture, adventure & cuisines are found available apart from natural resources.

Tourism Secretary Rangphoa Ngowa informed that Ganga Lake was selected as a venue for the celebration because it stands one of the most famous tourist spots in the ICR, adding the goal was to highlight the stunning location and welfare of the local community.

He also asked the local community including the Lorr and Batt villagers to promote and preserve the pristine lake for sustainable development of the area.

Director of Tourism Manjunath R informed that the theme of this year’s celebration was ‘Tourism for inclusive Growth’.

Senior citizen of Ganga village Techi Necha, who is also the author of ‘Gekar Sinyi and the legend of Tai Bida’, narrated the story of the lake in details.

Master trainer of State Food Craft Institute S Kar informed that the culinary skill and cooking competition was organized as a part of the celebration to preserve local and original recipes.

The celebration also witnessed cultural presentation from Lorr Namker Kiyir SHG, drama presentation by Rili Ngomle’ troupe based on the work of Dr Jamuna Bini, solo song by Tarh Tade and Kamin Payum in presence of host of dignitaries including Capital DC Talo Potom, SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, Civil Aviation Commissioner Swapnil Malik, Tourism deputy directors Gedo Eshi and Bengia Manna Sonam, senior forest officers, tourism officers and tour operators.

Sarah Karmakar, who runs a food court at Pachin, Yasha Nyogin Kasa and Dunya Bagra, who runs a restaurant called Tribal Kitchen stood first, second and third position in Culinary Skill and Cooking Competition respectively.

In Gyekar Sinyi Marathon with the Theme- ‘Run for Heritage’, Yabang Tali, Riju Kaman and Nabam Yani stood first, second & third position in female category, while Harang Cheri, Bengia Kami and Nabam Toyum got first, second and third position in male category.

The department also felicitated athlete Shubojit Roy (marathon organiser), senior tour operator Yomjum Yonggam (adventure sports), 12th NDRF, Hollongi, Arunachal Animal Welfare Society and local artisans and entrepreneurs for displaying their products for two days as a part of the celebration.