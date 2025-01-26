Arunachal: PCI selected Techi Sonu, to represent India at Sharjah 2025 International Para Athletics Championship

ITANAGAR- Techi Sonu, para- athlete from Arunachal Pradesh has been selected by Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) to represent India at the prestigious Sharjah 2025 International Para Athletics championship which is scheduled to take place from 2nd February to 4th February 2025 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), hosted by Althiqah Club for the Disabled, Sharjah, UAE and approved by the World Para Athletics (WPA).

Techi Sonu’s journey is a testament of hard work, determination, and sheer perseverance. Over the years, he has brought immense pride to Arunachal Pradesh with his achievements in State, Zonal, and National events, such as:

1. Gold Medallist in State Level Arm Wrestling Championship 2016 at Itanagar.

2. Gold Medallist in Mr Arunachal Bodybuilding Championship 2019 at Roing.

3. Gold Medallist in North India Powerlifting Championship 2020 at Guwahati, Assam.

4. Bronze Medallist in 40 kg weight category in Mr India National Divyang Bodybuilding Championship 2019 at Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

5. Bronze Medallist in Eastern India Strength Lifting championship 2020 at Geyzing, Sikkim.

6. Silver Medallist senior Men 74 kg weight category in National Para Powerlifting Championship 2021 at Bangalore, Karnataka.

7. Silver Medallist in shot put under F-44 category in National Para Athletics Championship 2021 at Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Also Read- Chowna Mein Inaugurates the first Football Stadium of Namsai

His participation is a significant mark in history of the state for he is the first Para Athlete from Arunachal Pradesh to get selected and participate in International Para athletics event. He is also the founder of para sports in Arunachal Pradesh and has brought many opportunities to the state para-athletes back when para- sports was not recognized and practiced in the state. He paved the way for our state para-athletes to be able to showcase their hidden talent in sports and other activities.

Also Read- Arunachal Bullet Club Flags Off Historic K2K Ride, Linking India’s Easternmost and Westernmost Villages

This milestone is not just a personal success for Techi Sonu but also a source of immense pride for Arunachal Pradesh and India. He has inspired countless individuals and young para-athletes to dream big and overcome big challenges.

The Paralympic Association of Arunachal Pradesh extends its unwavering support and heartfelt best wishes to his sports career & profession. We are proud of his accomplishments and are confident that he will make Arunachal Pradesh and India proud on this global stage. Let us extend our best wishes, unwavering support & cheer for him to strongly represent our nation.