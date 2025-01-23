Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates the first Football Stadium of Namsai

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated the first Football Stadium in Namsai including the newly constructed Rostrum & Covered Seating Gallery at Apil Ground, Namsai in presence of Advisor to the Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs, Chau Zingnu Namchoom and DC Namsai, C R Khampa.

Funded under the Sports Authority of Arunachal Pradesh (SASCII) at an estimated cost of Rs 1000 lakh, the state-of-the-art facility spans a plinth area of 887.98 sq.m and is equipped with advanced features to elevate the region’s sports and event-hosting capabilities.

The facility includes a VIP Gallery with a capacity of 1000 spectators, conference and control rooms for event management, team changing rooms, a medical room, and public toilets.

An artificial football turf with a modern subsurface drainage system ensures all-weather playability, complemented by a stormwater concrete channel drain for effective water management. Additionally, the VIP Lounge is expected to offer an enhanced viewing experience for dignitaries attending events.

Deputy Chief Minister Mein said that this Football Stadium is first of it’s kind in Namsai and it is poised to host State and National level football tournaments. He remarked that this football ground will be a major training centre for football players in the area.

After the inauguration, Deputy Chief Minister Mein chaired a day long Development Meeting in the District Secretariat and reviewed the progress of various schemes under Central Sponsored Schemes and State Flagship Programmes in Namsai District.

The meeting also discussed the action plan for achieving the targets under ‘Sashakt Arunachal’ initiative, covering thematic areas such as Sundar Arunachal, Samriddh Arunachal, Shikshit Arunachal, Swasth Arunachal, Surakshit Arunachal, and Swachh Arunachal.

Deputy Chief Minister stressed on ensuring quality implementation and timely completion of the developmental projects, strict monitoring of the teacher’s attendance to enhance quality of education in the district, electrification of Anganwadi centers and equipping Anganwadi workers with smartphones, strengthening of the medical staff to improve healthcare services in the district, skill development of the local youths, to achieve the target of Lakh Pati Didi’s by promoting women SHGs and also appealed to create a plastic free and green Namsai.

He also said to monitor proper implementation of subsidized schemes under Atma Nirbhar Arunachal, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swalambhan Yojana, attract investment through of ease of doing business and also for strict checking of ILPs to check influx of illegal migrants.

He also reviewed the Aspirational District Programme (ADP) and Aspirational Block Programme (ABP) and urged to improve performance and to saturate Key Performance Indicators in respective sectors of ADP/ABP. He also urged to maintain accountability and come up with innovative measures to meet development targets.

In the meeting, MLA Namsai, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Lekang, Likha Soni, Deputy Commissioner C.R. Khampa, District Planning Officer Keshab Sharma, and HoDs actively and constructively participated in the meeting.