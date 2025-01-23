ADVERTISMENT
Sports

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates the first Football Stadium of Namsai

After the inauguration of the stadium, he Chairs Developmental Review Meeting in Namsai.

Last Updated: January 23, 2025
2 minutes read
Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates the first Football Stadium of Namsai

NAMSAI-  Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated the first Football Stadium in Namsai including the newly constructed Rostrum & Covered Seating Gallery at Apil Ground, Namsai in presence of Advisor to the Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs, Chau Zingnu Namchoom and DC Namsai, C R Khampa.

Funded under the Sports Authority of Arunachal Pradesh (SASCII) at an estimated cost of Rs 1000 lakh, the state-of-the-art facility spans a plinth area of 887.98 sq.m and is equipped with advanced features to elevate the region’s sports and event-hosting capabilities.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read-  Chowna Mein Inaugurates Arunachal Pineapple Festival Bagra 2.0

The facility includes a VIP Gallery with a capacity of 1000 spectators, conference and control rooms for event management, team changing rooms, a medical room, and public toilets.

An artificial football turf with a modern subsurface drainage system ensures all-weather playability, complemented by a stormwater concrete channel drain for effective water management. Additionally, the VIP Lounge is expected to offer an enhanced viewing experience for dignitaries attending events.

Deputy Chief Minister Mein said that this Football Stadium is first of it’s kind in Namsai and it is poised to host State and National level football tournaments. He remarked that this football ground will be a major training centre for football players in the area.

Also Read- Tourism development in the Mechukha region discussed

After the inauguration, Deputy Chief Minister Mein chaired a day long Development Meeting in the District Secretariat and reviewed the progress of various schemes under Central Sponsored Schemes and State Flagship Programmes in Namsai District.

The meeting also discussed the action plan for achieving the targets under ‘Sashakt Arunachal’ initiative, covering thematic areas such as Sundar Arunachal, Samriddh Arunachal, Shikshit Arunachal, Swasth Arunachal, Surakshit Arunachal, and Swachh Arunachal.

Deputy Chief Minister stressed on ensuring quality implementation and timely completion of the developmental projects, strict monitoring of the teacher’s attendance to enhance quality of education in the district, electrification of Anganwadi centers and equipping Anganwadi workers with smartphones, strengthening of the medical staff to improve healthcare services in the district, skill development of the local youths, to achieve the target of Lakh Pati Didi’s by promoting women SHGs  and also appealed to create a plastic free and green Namsai.

Also Read- CoSAAP Secretary Protocol, Tabia Abraham passes away

He also said to monitor proper implementation of subsidized schemes under Atma Nirbhar Arunachal, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swalambhan Yojana, attract investment through of ease of doing business and also for strict checking of ILPs to check influx of illegal migrants.

He also reviewed the Aspirational District Programme (ADP) and Aspirational Block Programme (ABP) and urged to improve performance and to saturate Key Performance Indicators in respective sectors of ADP/ABP. He also urged to maintain accountability and come up with innovative measures to meet development targets.

In the meeting, MLA Namsai, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Lekang, Likha Soni, Deputy Commissioner C.R. Khampa, District Planning Officer Keshab Sharma, and HoDs actively and constructively participated in the meeting.

Tags
Last Updated: January 23, 2025
2 minutes read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Namgey Tsering flags off World’s Highest Enduro Race: Monduro 4.0 in Tawang

Arunachal: Namgey Tsering flags off World’s Highest Enduro Race: Monduro 4.0 in Tawang

Arunachal: RGU Honors International Medalists with Felicitation Ceremony

Arunachal: RGU Honors International Medalists with Felicitation Ceremony

Arunachal: Ojing Tasing inaugurates 7th State Level Boxing Championship in Seppa

Arunachal: Ojing Tasing inaugurates 7th State Level Boxing Championship in Seppa

Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University Observes National Unity Day with a 5 km ‘Run for Unity’

Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University Observes National Unity Day with a 5 km ‘Run for Unity’

Arunachal: Walong Half Marathon held to Honour the Heroes

Arunachal: DNGC Hosts 2nd Edition of the Principal’s Badminton Trophy 2024

Arunachal: DNGC Hosts 2nd Edition of the Principal’s Badminton Trophy 2024

Arunachal: Papum Pare emerges overall champion of Para Games 2024

Arunachal: Papum Pare emerges overall champion of Para Games 2024

Arunachal: Chow Rajing Mungyak of Namsai Wins Gold and Bronze in National Powerlifting Championship

Arunachal: Chow Rajing Mungyak of Namsai Wins Gold and Bronze in National Powerlifting Championship

Arunachal: Tawang Marathon 2024, here is the list of Winners

Arunachal: Tawang Marathon 2024, here is the list of Winners

Arunachal hosts Tawang International Marathon

Arunachal hosts Tawang International Marathon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button