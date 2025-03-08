Arunachal: Resonance 2024-2025 Concludes at SCCZ

ZIRO- The annual art, literature, cultural, sports, and games festival, Resonance 2024-2025 of Saint Claret College (Autonomous), Ziro, concluded on Saturday here. Organized collaboratively by the college’s St. Claret Art & Literary Endeavour (SCALE) and Sports and Games Association (SAGA), the fest showcased diverse talents and fostered community spirit among students.

Team Lohit, under the leadership of Ms. Tamuk Jumi and Mr. Tamo Huto emerged as the overall champions with 252 points while Team Kameng, led by Mr. Duyu Delyang and Ms. Boni Juli, secured the second position with 245 points.

This year, the students were grouped into four teams, viz., Lohit, Kameng, Siang and Subansiri. Team Siang was led by Mr. Tage Huto and Ms. Millo Nanu and Team Subansiri was led by Mr. Engo Tacho and Ms. Newlee Natung.

Mr. Judia Krangkhawl of Team Kameng was honored as the Individual Champion for his outstanding performance across various events.

This year’s festival was uniquely structured in two phases, with the first phase held from October 28 to 30, 2024, and the second phase from March 6 to 8, 2025.

A total of 31 events were organized during the annual fest, encompassing a wide array of competitions in art, literature, culture, sports, and games. The festival aimed to promote creativity, foster community spirit through cultural exchange, and provide a platform for emerging talents in various domains.

The successful organization of Resonance 2024-2025 underscores SCCZ’s commitment to holistic education, encouraging students to excel not only academically but also in extracurricular activities.