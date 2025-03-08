Arunachal: Himalayan University Celebrates International Women’s Day with Enthusiasm

ITANAGAR- Himalayan University marked International Women’s Day with great enthusiasm, celebrating the contributions of women and promoting gender equality. The event featured insightful discussions, inspiring speeches, and a powerful theatrical performance highlighting social issues.

The celebration was graced by Prof. Debaprasad Dev as the Chief Guest, along with Dr. Taher Hussain Khan, Deputy Controller of Examinations, as the Guest of Honour. Mr. Reyom Ete, Head of Administration, and Mr. Ipe Eshi Ori, Assistant Registrar, were present as Special Guests.

Addressing the audience, the dignitaries emphasized the importance of empowering women and ensuring their active participation in all spheres of life.

The event’s keynote session was led by Prof. Naba Bezbaruah, Head of the Anatomy Department at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), along with Dr. Verbena Bezbaruah (Junior Resident, Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, TRIHMS) and Dr. Subham Singh (MBBS, TRIHMS) and their team.

They spoke on the theme “Inspiring Inclusion,” stressing the role of education and economic empowerment in shaping a brighter future for women. The speakers shared motivational stories of women who have overcome challenges to achieve success in various fields.

A major highlight of the event was a thought-provoking skit performed by MBBS students of TRIHMS, depicting issues such as gender inequality, child marriage, and forced marriage. The performance resonated deeply with the audience, reinforcing the need for societal change.

The event was meticulously organized under the supervision of Ms. Kimmy Bora, Assistant Professor, Department of Management, and hosted by Ms. Nangram Yanu, MBA final-year student, along with Mr. Takam Crkam, Organizing Secretary.

The celebration concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks by Dr. Verbena Bezbaruah, who commended the efforts of all participants and organizers. The event successfully reinforced the commitment to gender equality and left a lasting impact on attendees.