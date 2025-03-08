Arunachal: WCD celebrates International Women’s Day across the State in a befitting manner

ITANAGAR- The Women and Child Development (WCD) Department in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women, the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society, the Department of Textile & Handicraft, Itanagar, The Arunachal Birds and Bees Talk, and the Itanagar Cycling Club celebrated International Women’s Day at the D.K Convention Hall here on Saturday.

The theme of this year’s celebration was “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment: Accelerate Action” emphasising the urgency to expedite progress towards gender parity and democracy. The theme calls for swift, decisive measures to address systemic barriers and biases affecting women in various spheres.

This year, eight (8) Individuals and Five (5) Institutions were conferred the Women Achievers Award.

Mrs Mimum Tayeng, Commissioner, WCD in her welcome address emphasised the “Role of women as nurturer of the family and the society”. She also highlighted that the WCD department introduced “Women Achievers Award” in the year 2021 with an objective to honour, appreciate and recognise the contributions of the extraordinary women in socio-economic development and their commitment.

Addressing the International Women’s Day celebration, Minister, Women & Child Development (WCD), Cultural Affairs and Science and Technology, Mrs Dasanglu Pul, the Chief Guest of the programme, stressed on “Disadvantages of Social Media” as one of the major drawbacks of women’s advancement who are most likely to be trapped in Cyber-crimes. She further asserted that the involvement of women in “Money Laundering” is a growing concern.

Women are often drawn to the money laundering schemes due to financial difficulties, lack of education, or coercion by partners or family members. More preventive steps are required to be taken in this regard. She affirmed that the state government is committed to empower the women folks. Therefore, to combat the situation, awareness camps will be organized by the Department and a comprehensive initiative can only lead to a potential solution

The Guest of Honour of the Programme, Mrs Chakat Aboh, HMLA-cum- Advisor to Minister Trasport, DoTCL, joyfully expressed that there is an “increase of women representation in the assembly in the recent times” leading towards more participation of women in policy making. She further emphasized the importance of unity, cooperation for imbibing the sense of belongingness to encourage and upliftment of Women.

Special Invitee of the Programme, MLA 29 – Basar (ST) AC, Mrs Nyabi Jini Dirchi, in a propound statement emphasized the significance of recognizing one’s true identity and breaking free from the constraints of societal expectation. She reminded that the importance of self-discovery and coming out from the shackles is important to live an empowering and purposeful lives setting an example to the younger generation.

On the occasion, the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) released and screened a documentary on “Sexual Exploitation on Women and Girls in the State of Arunachal Pradesh” exposing the shocking realities of exploitation of women and Human Trafficking. Speaking on the occasion Smti Kenjum Pakam, Hon’ble Chairperson, APSCW raised concern on drug addiction and stressed on the proper Inner Line Permit (ILP) checking. She also emphasized on the significance of blood donation and encouraged the people to come forward for noble cause.

Mrs Kani Nada Maling, President, Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) in her speech expressed the dedication and hard work by the members of APWWS right from its inception till date to uplift the women folks of Arunachal Pradesh. She expressed that in the women led development, women are the main centre and should be able to take their own decision. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, a song titled “Utho Naari”- A powerful anthem for women’s empowerment was released by APWWS.

The children from Oju Welfare Association, Naharlgun had also performed a colourful group dance on the occasion commemorating the event.

Director, WCD, Mrs. Tsering Wangmu Thongon proposed vote of thanks and congratulated all the awardees. She also expressed gratitude towards all the dignitaries present and collaborating partners for today’s programme.

The programme was attended by, among others, Chairperson, Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights [APSCPCR], Mrs Ratan Anya, former APSCPCR chairperson Gumri Ringu, former Chairperson, APSCW Mrs Radhiliu Chai, Members of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women, Members from State Legal Services Authority (SLSA), Students from Himalayan University, Jollang, The Arunachal Birds and Bees Talk and various other stakeholders