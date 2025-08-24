Arunachal Citizens’ Rights Conducts HIV/AIDS & Juvenile Justice Awareness Program at Donyi Polo Mission School

ITANAGAR– In a meaningful step toward youth empowerment and public health education, Arunachal Citizens’ Rights (ACR), a leading Itanagar-based organization, conducted an awareness program at the Donyi Polo Mission School for Hearing and Visual Impaired, Chimpu.

The initiative, held in collaboration with Bengia Meya, a sign language educator and interpreter, focused on two critical issues: HIV/AIDS awareness and the Juvenile Justice Act, targeting students from Classes 8 to 10.

Rising HIV Concerns in Arunachal

With Papum Pare district recording the highest number of HIV cases in the state, ACR highlighted the urgent need to dispel misconceptions and spread accurate knowledge. The session aimed to educate adolescents on prevention, transmission, and the importance of compassionate attitudes toward those affected.

Understanding Juvenile Justice

The second segment introduced students to the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, explaining:

Who is considered a juvenile

Why the Act was enacted

Rights and protections for juveniles

Nature of punishments under the Act

By imparting this knowledge early, ACR hopes to strengthen crime prevention and legal awareness among youth.

Inclusive Approach

A special highlight was the use of sign language interpretation by Bengia Meya, ensuring that students with hearing and visual impairments fully understood the sessions.

Principal Aravinda Dey commended the effort, stating: “Every child is precious and is the future of the state. Such programs help equip them with knowledge to lead healthier and responsible lives.”

Expanding the Mission

ACR announced plans to extend such awareness drives to more schools across Papum Pare district in the coming months. By combining health education with legal literacy, the organization aims to prepare the next generation as responsible, well-informed citizens.

For updates and collaborations, ACR actively shares information through its social media handle @Arunachalcitizensrights.