Arunachal: Tragic Fire at Papikrong Govt School in Shi-Yomi Claims One Life, Injures Three

TATO- ( Shi-Yomi district )- A devastating fire broke out at the boys’ hostel of Papikrong Government Residential School in Shi-Yomi district, around 2 a.m. last night, claiming the life of one student and injuring three others. The tragic incident cause by the short circuit has left the remote village in shock.

The blaze completely destroyed the hostel structure, leaving the students trapped inside. Though locals and school staff rushed to rescue them.

The deceased student, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, was charred in the fire. The three injured students, identified as Lukhi Pujen (8), Tanu Pujen (9), and Tayi Pujen (11), were rushed to Zonal General Hospital in Aalo, West Siang district, where they are currently receiving treatment. The condition of the injured remains under close medical supervision.

Education Minister P.D. Sona expressed his condolences, calling the incident “deeply shocking and saddening.” He has ordered a detailed investigation and assured immediate relief and government support for the victims and their families.

The school, located in a remote village 17 km from Monigong town. A police team has been dispatched to the site to conduct a thorough investigation.

Preliminary reports suggest the fire spread rapidly, trapping the students in the hostel. Local authorities and community members have expressed their grief over the incident, with efforts underway to support the affected families.

The Shi-Yomi district administration is coordinating with the police to ascertain the cause of the fire and ensure such a tragedy is not repeated.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues. The incident has raised concerns about safety measures in remote educational institutions across the state.